कार्यकारिणी घोषित:भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के मना करने पर भी सोशल मीडिया पर कार्यकारिणी घोषित कर मंडल अध्यक्ष ने लिखा मैसेज

अशोकनगर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष
  • ‘मैंने घोषित कर दी, अब आप अपना काम करें, आप स्वतंत्र हैं’
  • मंडल अध्यक्ष की इस अनुशासनहीनता पर जिलाध्यक्ष ने नोटिस जारी कर मांगा जवाब कि क्यों न आपके विरूद्ध कार्रवाई कर निष्कासित किया जाए

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के मना करने के बाद भी रात 11 बजे सोशल मीडिया पर चंदेरी मंडल शहर के अध्यक्ष ने कार्यकारिणी घोषित कर दी। वहीं कार्यकारिणी घोषित करने के बाद जिलाध्यक्ष को मैसेज किया कि मैंने अपना काम कर दिया, अब आप अपना काम करें स्वतंत्र हैं। देर रात आए इस मैसेज के बाद सुबह भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने मंडल अध्यक्ष को नोटिस जारी करते हुए जवाब मांगा है कि क्यों न आपके विरूद्ध कठोर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई कर निष्कासित किया जाए।

वहीं इस मामले में मंडल अध्यक्ष का कहना है कि सूची डलना अनुशासनहीनता नहीं बल्कि गलती है जिसके लिए वे क्षमा मांगते हैं। जिले में चुनाव के दौरान पार्टी छोड़ने पर अनुशासन हीनता के मामले तो आए हैं लेकिन पहली बार पार्टी संगठन के खिलाफ जिलाध्यक्ष द्वारा जिम्मेदार पोस्ट पर बैठे पदाधिकारी को नोटिस जारी किया है।

चंदेरी मंडल शहर के अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र सेंगर को भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष उमेश रघुवंशी द्वारा नोटिस जारी किया गया है। जिसमें मंडल अध्यक्ष श्री सेंगर से जवाब मांगा है कि जब उनके द्वारा मंडल चंदेरी नगर की कार्यकारिणी घोषित न करने के लिए मनाही की गई थी फिर देर रात क्यो कार्यकारिणी की लिस्ट को सोशल मीडिया पर डाला गया।

इसके अलावा नोटिस में मंडल अध्यक्ष पर पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार फेसबुक और वाट्सएप ग्रुपों पर संगठन के विरूद्ध अमर्यादित टिप्पणियां करने का जवाब भी मांगा है। नोटिस का स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है जिससे वे प्रदेश नेतृत्व को आगामी कार्रवाई के लिए जानकारी दे सकें।

लिस्ट डाली, फिर ये भी लिख गए मंडल अध्यक्ष
भाजपा मंडल चंदेरी के ग्रुप पर लिस्ट डालने के बाद मंडल अध्यक्ष श्री सेंगर ने लिखा कि मेरे द्वारा और जिले से आए निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्वारा चंदेरी भाजपा की अनुमानित कार्यकारिणी ये दी गई है। जो भी परिवर्तन होता है उसके लिए जिम्मेदार कोई और होगा, आप सभी को नई कार्यकारिणी में शामिल होने की बधाई। आप सभी को वर्ग में पूरी ईमानदारी से भाग लेना है।

मंडल अध्यक्ष ने घोर अनुशासनहीनता की
मंडल अध्यक्ष लगातार फेसबुक और वाट्सएप के माध्यम से सरकार और संगठन के खिलाफ अमर्यादित टिप्पणियां कर रहे थे। भाजपा कैडर बेस पार्टी हैं, जिसमें सबके समन्वय से ही कार्यकारिणी घोषित होती है। कुछ वरिष्ठ लोगों से बातचीत कर नगर मंडल के बारे में विचार चल रहा था। मैने मना किया था कि सभी से चर्चा नहीं हो पाई इसके बाद भी कार्यकारिणी घोषित करेंगे। लेकिन अचानक रात को 11 बजे तथाकथित कार्यकारिणी घोषित कर दी जो घोर अनुशासनहीनता में आता है। इसलिए नोटिस जारी किया है। भाजपा में किसी भी प्रकार की अनुशासन हीनता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। अगर किसी को अपनी बात रखना है कि सोशल मीडिया, मीडिया में न जाते हुए संगठन का जो सिस्टम है वहां पर बात रखना चाहिए।
उमेश रघुवंशी, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष अशोकनगर

गलती हो गई तो माफी मांग लूंगा
मैंने आज तक इस तरह की कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है। मैं भाजपा का अनुशासित कार्यकर्ता हूं। मेरे द्वारा इस तरह का कोई कृत्य नहीं किया गया है। अगर मेरे कृत्य से संगठन या जिलाध्यक्ष जी को दुख हुआ है तो मैं माफी मांगता हूं और उनसे माफी मांग लूंगा। कार्यकारिणी की लिस्ट धोखे से डल गई। उसको घोषित करने के मकसद से नहीं डाला था। त्रुटि वश डली है। मुझसे गलती हुई है, संगठन की नजर में यह गलत है तो मैं माफी मांगता हूं।
राघवेन्द्र सेंगर, मंडल अध्यक्ष शहर चंदेरी

