टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का कब्जा:टोल फ्री करने दो टोल प्लाजा पर किसान संगठन ने किया प्रदर्शन, 3 घंटे विदिशा तो एक घंटे ईसागढ़ रोड पर डटे

अशोकनगर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों ने शनिवार को जिला मुख्यालय के करीब दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का कब्जा रहा। सुबह 11 बजे किसानों ने सबसे पहले विदिशा टोल पर पहुंचकर वहां टोल फ्री करवाया। इसके बाद दोपहर डेढ़ बजे से ईसागढ़ टोल प्लाजा से भी वाहन बगैर टोल चुकाए निकले। अनुमान के मुताबिक करीब 450 वाहन बगैर टोल चुकाए दोनों की टोल नाकों से निकले। वहीं 14 दिसंबर को फिर से बड़ा आंदोलन होगा।

शनिवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे 200 से अधिक किसान विदिशा रोड टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने टोल को फ्री करवाया। इस दौरान आंदोलनकारी किसानों की मौजूदगी में वाहनों को बिना टोल दिए निकाला गया। करीब दो घंटे तक प्रदर्शन करते हुए आंदोलनकारी किसानों का सड़क पर ही लंगर लगाया गया। इस दौरान आते जाते लोगों को भी लंगर के लिए आमंत्रित किया गया। किसानों ने टोल के पास धरना देकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। वहीं करीब डेढ़ बजे किसान ईसागढ़ रोड पर तरावली के आगे बने टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने टोल प्लाजा को फ्री करवाया। इस दौरान दोनों की टोल प्लाजा पर भारी पुलिसबल के साथ प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

एक दिन पहले निकले थे विदिशा रोड से करीब 250 वाहन
शुक्रवार को खराब मौसम के बाद भी अगर हम विदिशा रोड टोल प्लाजा की बात करें तो यहां पर 11 से 1 बजे के बीच में करीब 250 वाहन निकले थे। लेकिन शनिवार को मौसम साफ होने की वजह से वाहनों की संख्या अधिक रही। इसी तरह ईसागढ़ रोड टोल प्लाजा से भी करीब 200 वाहन निकले।
भारी पुलिस बल तैनात: टोल प्लाजा पर पहले से ही भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया। वहीं एसडीएम रवि मालवीय भी टीम के साथ मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान बज्र वाहन के साथ पुलिस कर्मी किसी भी उपद्रव से निपटने के लिए पूरी तैयारी से थे। लेकिन दोनों की टोल प्लाजा पर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आंदोलन संपन्न हुआ।

भारतीय किसान संघ आरएसएस का संगठन, इसलिए नहीं कर रहे सपोर्ट
इधर, आंदोलन में शामिल राष्ट्रीय किसान मजदूर महासंघ के कार्यकारी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अभिषेक रघुवंशी ने भारतीय किसान संघ के आंदोलन में शामिल न होने पर उनको आरएसएस का संगठन बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान संघ न तो सपोर्ट कर रहा न ही विरोध। वहीं उन्होंने कृषि प्रधान जिला होने के बाद किसानों की संख्या कम होने पर कहा कि बोवनी के बाद अब फसलों में सिंचाई चल रही है, यही वजह है कि किसान कम आ पा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जो किसान बिल सरकार लेकर आई है उसके फायदे भी सरकार के पक्ष लेने वाले बता नहीं पा रहे हैं। इस मौके पर जसदेव सिंह, राजेश रघुवंशी, आनंद रघुवंशी, महेन्द्र रघुवंशी, गुरविंदर सिंह आदि किसान मौजूद रहे।

