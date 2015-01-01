पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:हत्या के आरोपियों को पनाह दिए जाने की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस को पिता-पुत्र ने रोका, की मारपीट

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • टीआई ने फरियादी बनकर शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डाले जाने का किया केस दर्ज

कचनार थाना क्षेत्र में हत्या के आरोपियों को पनाह दिए जाने के संदेह पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस को शासकीय कार्य करने से रोका गया और उससे विवाद कर मारपीट की गई। इससे पुलिस कर्मियों को चोट भी आई हैं। थाना प्रभारी ने फरियादी बनकर लोगों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है। दरअसल अक्टूबर महीने में कचनार थाना क्षेत्र में हुए हत्या के मामले में आरोपी लाखन सिंह, बंटी खान एवं चंद्रप्रकाश फरार चल रहे हैं। पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि ग्राम करैया बुद्धू में भैयालाल राजपूत के घर पर आरोपी है। जिसकी जांच करने जब पुलिस पहुंची तो भैयालाल राजपूत, उसके बेटे संजीव व राजीव ने पुलिस को रोका। शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डाली और पुलिस के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार किया। साथ ही पकड़ने गई पुलिस के साथ मारपीट भी की। थाना प्रभारी कपिल लाक्षाकार ने बताया कि लगातार सूचना आ रही थी कि 302 के आरोपियों को पनाह दी गई है। पहले ये थाने भी आरोपियों के संबंध में आए थे, इसलिए संदेह था। इन्होंने टीम से गलत व्यवहार किया, शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डाली।

मारपीट कर ले गए मजदूरी के 5 हजार रुपए

मजदूरी के मिले 5 हजार रुपए लेकर बाजार खरीदारी करने जा रहे मजदूर के साथ दो लोगों ने रास्ता रोककर मारपीट की और उसके 5 हजार रुपए लेकर भाग गए। रवि पुत्र कल्लू आदिवासी 22 साल ईसागढ़ क्षेत्र का रहने वाला है जो रेहटवास में रहकर कटाई का काम करता था, जो अपनी मजदूरी के मिले 5 हजार रुपए लेकर खरीदारी करने बाजार जा रहा था तभी उसे मूडरा बहादुरा पर बुंदेल आदिवासी, जल्लू आदि ने रोक लिया उसके साथ मारपीट की और उसके पास रखे 5 हजार रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। उसे गंभीर हालत में इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जिसकी रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

