शिकंजा:अमानक स्तर का दूध-पनीर बेचने वाले 9 व्यापारियों पर एफआईआर

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • ईसागढ़, मुंगावली, चंदेरी, नईसराय से लिए सैंपल अमानक पाए गए

मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान को लेकर प्रशासन ने अब सख्ती रूख कर लिया है। गत दिनों लिए गए सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट आते ही अमानक खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वाले 9 व्यापारियों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी। इससे खाद्य व्यापारी पसोपेश में पड़ गए।

मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को चंदेरी थाने में तो एक दिन पहले ईसागढ़ में 2 मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी। इधर, इसकी जांच को लेकर भी अधिकारियों ने नियमित सैंपलिंग शुरू कर दी। पिछले 2 महीने में ही 85 वैधानिक तो 272 मोेबाइल फूड टेस्टिंग लैब के माध्यम से सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए। दरअसल, मिलावट से

मुक्ति अभियान के तहत लिए कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। जांच में खाद्य सामग्री अमानक पाए जाने पर प्रशासन की ओर से चंदेरी, ईसागढ़, मुंगावली, नईसराय में विक्रेताओं के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई गई हैं। ईसागढ़ में गोविंद डेयरी एवं कृष्णा दूध डेयरी से दूध और पनीर का सैंपल लिया था। इसके बाद उनपर कार्र‌वाई की जाएगी।

इन दुकानदारों के सैंपल जांच में पाए गए अमानक
गोविंद डेयरी (पुरुषोत्तम ग्वाल) से लिए दोनों सैंपल अमानक पाए गए। जबकि कृष्णा दूध डेयरी (कृष्णा पत्नी कृष्णकुमार यादव) से लिया पनीर अमानक पाया गया। इसी तरह चंदेरी मुकेश साहू मिष्ठान भंडार से मावे का सैंपल 12 नवंबर को लिया था जो जांच में अमानक मिला। जिनके खिलाफ धारा 420, 272 भादवि 51 खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया।

तीन दिन आएगी मोबाइल फूड टेस्टिंग लैब की वैन
हाल ही मोबाइल फूड टेस्टिंग वैन जिले में आई थी। जिसके तहत 272 सैंपल लिए गए थे। अब 3 दिन और जिले में ये बैन आएगी। 24 फरवरी को अशाेकनगर शहर, 25 फरवरी बहादुरपुर एवं 26 फरवरी को मुंगावली में ये बैन आएंगी। जिसके तहत खाद्य निरीक्षक दुकानों पर जाकर सेंपल लेंगे। सैंपल अमानक पाए जाने पर जांच के लिए लैब भेजे जाएंगे। क्षेत्र में जिससे सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगे
^अमानक सामग्री बेचने वालों को रियायत नहीं दी जाएगी। जो सैंपल अमानक मिले हैं उन पर सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगे। पुलिस और खाद्य विभाग दोनों यह कार्रवाई करते है।
- अभय वर्मा, कलेक्टर अशोकनगर

एडीएम कोर्ट में रखेंगे केस
खाद्य निरीक्षक विष्णुदत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि अभियान 9 नवंबर से शुरू हुआ था। 42 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट हमें मिली है जिनमें कुछ पुराने भी सेंपल शामिल हैं। इनमें से 9 सैंपल अमानक स्तर के पाए गए हैं। ईसागढ़ के दोनों सैंपल दीपावली के समय लिए गए थे। गुरुवार को चंदेरी में माही किराना स्टोर से गुलाब जामुन एवं बेसन का सैंपल लिया। बुधवार को ईसागढ़ रोड स्थित राज राजेश्वरी सोरटेक्स से मित्र भोग आटे का सैंपल लिया।

