जीत के प्रति निश्चिंत नजर:भाजपा की जीत पर अशोकनगर में चले दीवाली से पहलेे पटाखे

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सुबह 6.30 के बाद मतगणना एजेंटों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया था। लेकिन चुनाव में जिन पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई उन्हें 5 बजे भी निर्धारित पाइंटों पर तैनात कर दिया गया। कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच चैकिंग के बाद अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया। शुरूआत के 10 वे राउंड तक भाजपा के दोनों प्रत्याशी मीडिया कर्मियों के मतगणना कक्ष में पहुंचने पर एक दूसरे की जानकारी लेते रहे। लेकिन 10 वे राउंड की बढ़त के बाद जीत के प्रति निश्चिंत नजर आए। इधर 5 वे राउंड की बढ़त मीडिया से मिलने के बाद धीरे-धीरे मतगणना स्थल के बाहर लोगों का इकट्ठा होना शुरू हो गया। 10 वे राउंड के बाद तो शहर में दीपावली की तरह पटाखें चलना शुरू हो गए। कॉलेज के प्राचार्य कक्ष में कलेक्टर, एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे जो बीच-बीच में मतगणना कक्ष का भ्रमण करते नजर आए। इधर 12 वा राउंड पूरा होने के बाद दोनों की विधानसभाओं में कांग्रेस एजेंटों का बाहर निकलना शुरू हो गया। जीतने के बाद समर्थकों ने पटाखे जलाए और जीत की खुशी जाहिर की।

