शुभ मुहूर्त:आज सुबह 8.05 से अगले दिन 8.46 बजे तक रहेगा पुष्य नक्षत्र, हर शोरूम पर 10 से 12 बाइकों की बुकिंग

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली से पहले खरीदी के लिए पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ बन रहे 3 शुभ योग, बाजार में रहेगी रौनक

शनिवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र है। इसके चलते शुक्रवार को ऑटो मोबाइल सहित बाजार में खासी रौनक देखने को मिली। पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदारी के लिए लोगों ने बाइक बुकिंग की। प्रत्येक दुकान पर 10 से 12 बाइकों की बुकिंग हुई है। शनिवार सुबह 8.05 से पुष्य नक्षत्र शुरू होगा, जो अगले दिन सुबह 8.46 तक रहेगा। दीपावली से पहले खरीदी के लिए 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ 3 शुभ योग और बन रहे हैं। इस दिन सुबह से देर रात तक खरीदी की जा सकेगी। इसके लिए शनिवार को रात 12 बजे तक 7 शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। पुष्य नक्षत्र का अबूझ मुहूर्त इसलिए भी खास बन गया है, क्योंकि इसी दिन सूर्य-चंद्रमा की स्थिति से शुभ और रवियोग बन रहा है। साथ ही शनिवार और पुष्य नक्षत्र के संयोग से मित्र भी रहेगा। सितारों की इस स्थिति से खरीदारी का पर्व और भी खास हो गया है। मान्यता है कि दीपोत्सव से पहले आने वाले पुष्य नक्षत्र में खरीदी गई चीजें फलदायी, लंबे समय तक स्थायी और समृद्धि देने वाली होती है। इस नक्षत्र में खरीदी गई चीजें ज्यादा समय तक उपयोगी और अक्षय होती है। पुष्य नक्षत्र के देवता बृहस्पति माने गए हैं और शनि को इस नक्षत्र का दिशा प्रतिनिधि माना जाता है। पं. किशन मिश्र के मुताबिक बृहस्पति से शुभता, बुद्धिमत्ता और ज्ञान मिलती है जबकि शनि स्थायित्व के प्रतीक हैं, इसलिए इन दोनों का योग मिलकर पुष्य नक्षत्र को शुभ और चिर स्थायी बना देता हैं।

यह रहेगा मुहूर्त... कितने बजे क्या खरीदें
समय क्या खरीदें
सुबह 8.10 से 9.25 तक वाहन घरेलू उपयोग की चीजें
दोपहर 1.26 से 2.45 तक चल अचल संपत्ति
दोपहर 2.46 से शाम 4.10 कपड़े, वाहन, प्रॉपर्टी
शाम 5.35 से 7.10 तक सोना, चांदी, तांबे के बर्तन
रात 8.45 से 10.25 तक सोने चांदी के आभूषण, बहीखाता
रात 10.26 से 12 बजे तक बहीखाते, कम्प्यूटर, स्टेशनरी

