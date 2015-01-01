पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठा गिरा:अंचल में तेज बारिश;12 साल में तीसरी बार और इस बार दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में सबसे ठंडा दिन

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • मुंगावली, बहादुरपुर, बंगलाचौराहा में मावठा गिरने से किसानों के चेहरों पर खुशियां

सोमवार की तरह मंगलवार की लगातार दूसरी बार सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। सुबह से ही सर्द हवाओं के बीच मुंगावली में बारिश ने ठंड बढ़ा दी। हवा की दिशा उत्तर पश्चिमी होते ही मंगलवार को दिन का पारा 20.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। करीब 12 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से चली हवा की वजह से 2009 के बाद दिसंबर के शुरूआती दो हफ्तों में सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। इससे पहले वर्ष 2014 में 31 दिसंबर को दिन का पारा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

मंगलवार दिसंबर का दूसरा सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। सीजन में अभी तक दिसंबर के पहले हफ्ते में पारा 34 डिग्री तक चढ़ने के बाद 20.6 डिग्री तक एक दिन पहले उतरा था। लेकिन सुबह 11 बजे दिन का पारा 15 डिग्री तक चढ़ने के बाद अचानक बादल छठते ही 20 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। लेकिन दोपहर बाद उत्तरी पश्चिमी हवाओं के साथ बादल घिरते ही तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो गई। शाम 7 बजे तापमान 17 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इससे दिन भर लोग ठंड से बेहाल रहे। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान भी पहली बाद दहाई के अंक से कम होकर सुबह 6 बजे 11 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

भास्कर नॉलेज: दिसंबर के शुरुआती दो हफ्तों में, 2017 में 6 दिसंबर रहा सबसे ठंडा
अगर हम दिसम्बर के शुरूआती दो माह के तापमान पर नजर डाले तो 12 साल के मौसम रिकार्ड में सबसे ठंडा दिन 6 दिसंबर 2017 को 19 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। इसके बाद इस वर्ष दिसंबर में सोमवार और मंगलवार को 20.6 डिग्री पारा पहुंचा है। पिछले साल 15 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 20.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया था।

31 दिसंबर 2014 को 180 रहा था पारा
अगर हम दिसंबर में पड़ने वाली ठंड का रिकार्ड देखें तो अब तक 31 दिसंबर 2014 को दिन का पारा 18 डिग्री तक पहुंचा है। इसके अलावा 6 दिसंबर 2011 में दिन का पारा 19 डिग्री तक पहुंचा है। दिसंबर में 12 सालों में इन दो दिनों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो 12 सालों में 20 डिग्री से नीचे एक बार भी पारा नहीं गया। हालांकि इन सालों में रात का पारा 4 डिग्री तक दिसंबर में दर्ज किया है।

अंचल में यहां हुई बारिश
बंगलाचौराहा मंगलवार को क्षेत्र में चार दिन से आसमान में मंडरा रहे बादल करीब आधा घंटे तक बरसे। इससे किसानों के चेहरे खुश हो गए।
मुंगावली मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 3.45 बजे नगर सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में करीब 15 मिनट तक तेज बारिश हुई। इससे फसलों को तो फायदा पहुंचा लेकिन ठंड बढ़ गई। किसानों का कहना है कि यूरिया खेतों में नहीं डालना पड़ता है।

