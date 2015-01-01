पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अज्ञात कारणों के फांसी लगाई:भाईदूज पर पति तिलक करवाने गुना गया, इधर पत्नी ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते लगा ली फांसी

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह तक पुलिस नहीं पहुंची तो परिजन एसपी के पास शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे, दोपहर को पहुंची प्रशासन व पुलिस टीम

भाईदूज पर एक विवाहिता ने सूने मकान में अज्ञात कारणों के चलते फांसी लगा ली। जब बहन के घर से तिलक लगवाकर पति लौटा तो उसे पत्नी मृत अवस्था में मिली। मृतका के परिजनों का कहना है कि मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच होना चाहिए। हालांकि पुलिस के न पहुंचने के कारण परिजन एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचे। इसके बाद पुलिस व प्रशासन की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। दरअसल निशा पत्नी उपेन्द्र चिढ़ार 26 साल निवासी पलकटोरी की 12 साल पहले शादी हुई थी। 6 साल पहले लुकवासा गांव से पलकटोरी में परिवार सहित रहने लगे। उसके 2 बच्चे थे। भाईदूज पर उसका पति गुना तिलक लगवाने के लिए गया था। दोनों बच्चे घर पर नहीं थे। जब पति लौटकर आया तो गाड़ी से गेट खोलने के लिए होर्न दिया लेकिन काफी देर तक जब गेट नहीं खुला तो उसने अंदर जाकर देखा तो उसकी पत्नी के गले में फांसी का फंदा लगा था। लड़के ताऊ पहलवान व पिता मेहरवान ने बताया कि जब हम आए थे तो हमें देखने ही नहीं दिया था। फांसी कैसे लगी पता नहीं लेकिन इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच होना चाहिए। रात की घटना के बाद सुबह 8 बजे तक जब पुलिस नहीं पहुंची तो एसपी कार्यालय परिजन पहुंचे। इसके बाद सुबह 11:30 बजे प्रशासनिक अधिकारी व पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा। पीएम के लिए शव को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पीएम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

