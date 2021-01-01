पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:जनसुनवाई में समस्या हल हुई तो अफसरों को पहनाई माला

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर सहित अन्य अधिकारियों का लाभार्थी ने किया सम्मान

अक्सर लोग जनसुनवाई में अपनी समस्या लेकर पहुंचे हैं। जहां समस्या का निराकरण न होने पर अधिकारियों को ही कोसना शुरू कर देते हैं, लेकिन इस मंगलवार लगी जनसुनवाई में कोई शिकायत लेकर नहीं बल्कि पिछली जनसुनवाई में दिए आवेदन का निराकरण होने पर एक व्यक्ति माला और फूल लेकर पहुंचा। जिसे देखकर पहले तो सभी अधिकारी अचरज में आ गए लेकिन जब कलेक्टर ने उस व्यक्ति से उसकी समस्या पूछी तब उसने कहा सर पिछली जनसुनवाई में मैंने आवेदन दिया था जिसका निराकरण जनसुनवाई के कारण हो गया। मैं जनसुनवाई में बैठ रहे अधिकारियों का उत्साहवर्धन करना चाहता हूं इसलिए सम्मान स्वरुप आवेदन ने कलेक्टर, एडीएम, एसडीएम सहित अन्य अधिकारियों को माला पहनाई।

डेढ़ साल से नामांतरण कराने के लिए थे परेशान
मुगलसराय विदिशा के रहने वाले मोहम्मद अनवर कुर्रेशी की अशोकनगर ब्लॉक के ग्राम छीपाेन में जमीन है, जमीन का नामांतरण सहित बच्चों की नाबालिग दर्शाई जा रही थी। जो पिछले डेढ़ साल से परेशान चल रहे थे। पिछली बार जनसुनवाई में जब आवेदन दिया था तो एसडीएम रवि मालवीय ने संबंधित आवेदक को कार्यालय में बुलाया था। इसके बाद जमीन की जांच कराई और उसके दस्तावेजों के आधार पर काम को कर दिया।

जनसुनवाई: अफसरों ने 113 लोगों की सुनीं समस्याएं
जनसुनवाई में 113 लोग अपनी समस्याएं लेकर पहुंचे। जिनकी समस्याओं को कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा, एडीएम अनुज रोहतगी, जिपं सीईओ बीएस जाटव सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने सुना।
जनसुनवाई में निपटा काम: मोहम्मद अनवर का मानना है कि जनसुनवाई से उसका ये काम निपटा है, इसी तरह अन्य लोगों के काम निपटें और जो जनसुनवाई में बैठते हैं उनका उत्साहवर्धन करने के लिए सम्मान किया है।

