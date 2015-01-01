पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:प्रसव के बाद शिशु की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया लापरवाही का आरोप

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • शाढ़ौरा अस्पताल से रेफर किए जच्चा व बच्चा रेफर तो रास्ते में बच्चे की मौत

शाढ़ौरा अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद जच्चा व बच्चा को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया। रास्ते में बच्चे की मौत हो गई। शुक्रवार शाम अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन काफी देर विलाप करते रहे। इस दौरान उन्होंने शाढ़ौरा अस्पताल पर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए। दरअसल बबली पत्नी अनिल अहिरवार 22 साल निवासी पीलीघटा को प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर शाढ़ौरा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था जिसने 1 शिशु को जन्म दिया था। जिसे दोपहर को जिला अस्पताल के लिए रेफर कर दिया।

शिशु की रास्ते में मौत हो गई। प्रसूता की सास बेंदीबाई ने बताया कि उसकी बहू की पहली डिलेवरी थी। उसकी डिलेवरी अच्छे से हो गई थी इसके बाद अशोकनगर भेज दिया। किस कारण से रैफर किया ये कारण नहीं बताया। रास्ते में शिशु की मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर लापरवाही के आरोप लगाए। देर शाम 5 बजे तक परिजन अस्पताल पहुंचे जहां शिशु का शव लेकर विलाप करते रहे।

