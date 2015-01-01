पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहरों की आधी अधूरी सफाई:सिंचाई विभाग ने कोंचा बांध तालाब से निकली नहरों की आधी-अधूरी सफाई कर छोड़ा पानी

बंगलाचौराहा33 मिनट पहले
  • किसानों को अपने खेतों में पलेवा करने में आ रही परेशानी
  • नहरों की सफाई के लिए आती है हजारों रुपए की राशि

सिंचाई विभाग ने कोंचा बांध तालाब से निकली नहरों की आधी अधूरी सफाई कर उनमें पानी छोड़ दिया। इससे किसानों को अपने खेतों में सिंचाई करते समय भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सिंचाई विभाग के पास हर साल नहरों की सिंचाई के लिए शासन द्वारा हजारों रुपए की राशि आती है, लेकिन विभाग के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी ओर कर्मचारी लापरवाही पूर्वक आधी अधूरी नहर की सफाई करवाते है ओर नहर में पानी छोड़ देते हैं। इसका खामियाजा किसानों को उठाना पड़ता है।
क्षेत्र के बड़े तालाब कोंचा बांध से हजारों हेक्टेयर भूमि में सिचाई होती है। जहां अभी किसानों का खेतों में पलेवा चल रहा है। लेकिन नहर छोडने के पहले सिचाई विभाग द्वारा सभी छोटी-बडी नहरों की सफाई करनी होती है। इसके लिए हजारों रुपए की राशि आती है। इससे किसानों को दिन-रात अपने खेतों तक पानी देने में कोई परेशानी न हो सके। सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा इन सभी नहरों की आधी अधूरी सफाई की गई है। इससे किसानों को परेशानी हो रही है।
सफाई नहीं होने से तेजी से नहीं बह रहा पानी: नहरों में कई जगह कटीले दरे, बमूरा, डठुआ,बेशरम और अन्य प्रजातियों के पेड़ खड़े हैं। नहर के जिस हिस्से में सफाई कराई गई है। वहां का कटा कचरा भी नहरों में ही छोड़ दिया है। इससे नहरों में कम पानी आ रहा है। इससे पानी का प्रेशर नहीं बन रहा है।
सफाई नहीं होने से किसानों के पैरों में चुभ रहे कांटे
नहरों की अच्छी तरह से सफाई नहीं होने से नहरों में उगे कांटे किसानों के पैरों में चुभ रहे हैं। इससे किसान नंगे पैर नहर में जा नहीं पा रहे हैं। किसान मोकम सिंह, हजरथ सिंह, लाखन सिंह, रामेश्वर, सीताराम, दिमान सिंह आदि किसानों का कहना है कि सिंचाई विभाग हर साल इसी तरह नहरों की सफाई आधी अधूरी करता है। जहां हम सभी किसान नहर में न तो घुस पाते है और न नहर में चल फिर पाते हैं। रात में नहर में जाने में बहुत परेशानी होती है। लेकिन सिंचाई विभाग के कर्मचारियों को इन सब से कोई मतलब नहीं रहता। यदि हम किसान सोचें की इन कर्मचारियों से बात कर लें तो ये मिलते ही नहीं क्योंकि कभी कभार ये कर्मचारी नहर पर घूमकर चले जाते है ओर फिर कई दिनों तक नहीं आते।

