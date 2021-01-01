पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण अभियान:ईसागढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा 96 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगे टीके, शाढ़ौरा में सबसे कम 29

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले दिन 52% हुआ टीकाकरण, चंदेरी, शाढ़ौरा, बहादुरपुर, ईसागढ़ में लगे

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण सोमवार से शुरू हो गया। पहले दिन 400 में से 208 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगाए गए। यानी 52 फीसदी टीकाकरण ही पहले दिन हो पाया। इसके तहत चंदेरी, शाढ़ौरा, बहादुरपुर, ईसागढ़ में टीकाकरण हुए। सबसे ज्यादा ईसागढ़ में 96 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगाए गए। जबकि सबसे कम शाढ़ौरा में 29 को लगाए गए।

इसी तरह बहादुरपुर में 42 एवं चंदेरी में 40 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगाए गए। जिला मुख्यालय से टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एलडीएस फूंकवाल भी केंद्रों पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि 400 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगाए जाने थे जिनमें से 208 को टीके लगाए गए हैं। सुखपुर में पहला टीका संस्था प्रमुख की मौजूदगी में लगाया गया।

20 फीसदी ने नहीं देखे मैसेज, 20 फीसदी में भ्रांति

कुछ हेल्थ वर्कर अभी भी टीका लगवाने से डर रहे हैं। पहले चरण की तरह दूसरे चरण में समस्याएं वही मिलीं। सोमवार को 20 फीसदी ऐसे थे जिन्होंने मैसेज नहीं देखे। 20% में अब भी भ्रांति है। 4 धात्री माताएं थीं। 5 फीसदी के नंबर गलत मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser