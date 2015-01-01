पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये कैसी सैंपलिंग:टारगेट पूरा करने खुजली, चश्मे का नंबर लेने आए मरीजों की हुई सैपलिंग, फिर किया इलाज

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रतिदिन 500 सैंपल लेने का दिया प्रशासन ने टारगेट तो सैंपल लेने का बदला तरीका

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अधिक सैंपलिंग कराने का निर्णय तो सही है। लेकिन इन सैंपल के चक्कर में अस्पताल में छिटपुट मर्ज या दूसरे रोगों का इलाज कराने आ रहे मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। प्रशासन द्वारा 500 सैंपल का टारगेट मिलने के बाद अस्पताल में आने वाले हर मरीज की कोविड जांच कराई जा रही है।

चाहे वह मरीज खुजली, चश्मा या फिर अन्य छोटे मोटे मर्ज का इलाज कराने के लिए आया हो। सोमवार को इसका उदाहरण भी अस्पताल में देखा गया जहां हर समय पर्चा काउंटर पर लगने वाली लंबी लाइन कोविड जांच सेंटर के ठीक सामने लगी रहीं। इस दौरान पर्चा बनवाने के लिए आए हुए मरीजों के अलावा कुछ अटेंडर भी अपनी जांच कराते हुए नजर आए। जब कोविड सेंटर पर इनके सैंपल लिए गए इसके बाद पर्चा काउंटर पर पर्चा बना और फिर डॉक्टरों ने मरीजों का इलाज किया। हालांकि इस मुहिम से सर्दी, खांसी, जुखाम और बुखार से पीड़ित मरीजों का फायदा हुआ तो दूसरी तरफ अन्य मरीज जो कुछ की मिनट में डॉक्टर को दिखाने के बाद दवाएं लेकर चले जाते उनको घंटों तक लाइन में लगना पड़ा।

इधर, मंगलवार से कलेक्टोरेट में भी हर आने जाने वाले को देना पड़ेगा सैंपल

बिना मास्क के घूम रहे 140 लोगों के पुलिस ने बनाए चालान, 14 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला
सोमवार को जिले में पुलिस ने बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 140 चालान बनाए। इन लोगों से पुलिस ने प्रति चालान 100 रुपए भी वसूल किए। इस दौरान 14 हजार रुपए की वसूली की गई।

144 लोगों की जांच में दो ही निकले पॉजिटिव
सोमवार को लंबे समय बाद ग्वालियर से आई रिपोर्ट में अशोकनगर जिले को राहत मिली। सोमवार को 144 लोगों की सैंपल जांच में मात्र 2 ही पॉजिटिव निकले। इनमें एक मरीज अशोकनगर में और एक ईसागढ़ में मिला। उल्लेखनीय है कि 10 नवंबर के बाद लगातार मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा होता रहा है।

जानिए, मरीजों की परेशानी खुद उनकी जुबान से

1. कई दिनों से हाथ में खुजली चल रही थी। इलाज कराने अस्पताल आई हूं। पर्चा बनवाने गई तो वहां बोला गया कि पहले कोरोना की जांच कराने के लिए जाओ, फिर डॉक्टर जांच करेंगे। करीब आधा घंटे तक लाइन में लगने के बाद जांच हुई अब इलाज कराने जा रही हूं।
हसीना बानो, अशोकनगर

2. आंखों में दिक्कत होने की वजह से मेरा चश्मे का नंबर बढ़ गया। मैं अपनी सहेली ज्योति के साथ चेकअप कराने के लिए आई थी। लेकिन पर्चा काउंटर पर स्पष्ट बोला कि डॉक्टर तभी देखेंगे जब आप कोरोना की जांच कराकर आओगी। यहां भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नजर नहीं आ रहा है।
श्रुति ओझा

3. अभी कुछ ही दिन पहले मेरी डिलेवरी हुई है। आंखें दर्द हो रही थी इसलिए अपने नवजात को साथ लेकर इलाज कराने के लिए आई हूं। लेकिन यहां बोला गया कि पहले कोरोना की जांच कराओ तक आंखें चेक होंगी।
इंदिरा बाई, निवासी त्रिलोकपुरी कॉलोनी

4. सिरदर्द और हाथ-पैर दर्द होने पर पर्चा बनवाने के लिए पहुंची तो पहले कोरोना की जांच कराने के लिए कहा। गांव से इलाज के लिए आई हूं। कोरोना का नाम तो सुना है लेकिन जांच कराने में डर लग रहा है।
शीला बाई, निवासी सिरसी​​​​​​​

आज से कलेक्टोरेट के मैन गेट पर लिए जाएंगे सैंपल
मंगलवार से कलेक्टोरेट के मुख्य गेट पर सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। सीएमएचओ डॉ. हिमांशु शर्मा ने बताया कि जो भी कलेक्टोरेट में आएगा उन सभी लोगों की जांच होगी। इसका उद्देश्य कोविड-19 के ऐसे मरीज जो ए सिंट्रोमैटिक हैं यानी उनमें कोरोना के लक्षण दिखाई नहीं दे रहे जबकि वे पॉजिटिव हैं तो उनके द्वारा अन्य लोग संक्रमित न हों। इसको दृष्टिगत रखते हुए हर व्यक्ति के लिए सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

