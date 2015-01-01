पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधानसभा चुनाव:पार्टी बदली तो जज्जी ने तोड़ा खुद का रिकॉर्ड, 2018 में शहर की 65 में से 28 पोलिंग बूथ जीते

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2013 के चुनाव में शहर से मिली थी लंबी पराजय, तब मात्र 12 पोलिंग को छोड़कर सभी पर मिली थी हार

शहर में दो बार नपा अध्यक्ष रहने के बाद 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी (उस समय कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी) शहर की 65 पोलिंग में से मात्र 28 ही जीत पाए थे। लेकिन इस बार उन्होंने पार्टी बदली तो खुद का ही रिकार्ड तोड़ दिया। न केवल शहर से उन्होंने लंबी जीत दर्ज की बल्कि इस बार 65 में से 35 पोलिंग जीतकर खुद का नया रिकॉर्ड कायम किया। वहीं शहर की जिन पोलिंगों पर उन्हें पराजय मिली उनमें से 4 पोलिंग ऐसी हैं जहां उनको मात्र 1 और 2 वोटों से पीछे रहना पड़ा। अशोकनगर विधानसभा का पूरा दारोमदार शहर के ऊपर निर्भर करता है। वर्ष 2013 विधानसभा चुनाव में वर्तमान विधायक श्री जज्जी 61 में से 12 ही पोलिंग जीत सके थे। इसके चलते ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से अच्छी लीड के बाद भी वे 3348 मतों से पराजित हुए थे। 2018 के चुनाव में शहर की 65 पोलिंग में से 28 पर जीत हासिल की जो उनकी जीत की प्रमुख वजह रही थी। उपचुनाव में शहर के मतदाताओं ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट, कृषि महाविद्यालय की घोषणाओं के बाद पूर्व विधायक पर भरोसा जताते हुए हवा के विपरीत मतदान किया। पिछले चुनाव में 37 पोलिंग हारने वाले जज्जी को उपचुनाव में मतदाताओं ने भरपूर मत दिए। इसके चलते इस बार शहर में करीब 2200 से अधिक मतों से जीत मिली। शहर में 128 से 132 नंबर तक की पोलिंग पर हार भाजपा प्रत्याशी को झेलना पड़ी।

कांग्रेस से लड़े थे तो दोनों बार छीपोन पोलिंग हारे, इस बार जीते
वर्ष 2013 और 2018 के चुनाव में छीपोन गांव की पोलिंग 264 नंबर पर हार का स्वाद चखने के बाद इस बार भाजपा के टिकट से चुनाव लड़ने पर श्री जज्जी की जीत हुई है। वर्ष 2013 के चुनाव में यहां से 36 तो वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में 54 वोट मिले थे। लेकिन इस बार छीपोन की पोलिंग नंबर 355, 308 और 108 वोट मिले हैं।
खिरिका टांका में मिले बृजेन्द्र को 750 वोट, तोड़ा पुराना रिकार्ड
उपचुनाव में मुंगावली से भाजपा प्रत्याशी बृजेन्द्र सिंह यादव की शुरूआत पोलिंग में रिकार्ड बढ़त उनकी जीत का प्रमुख कारण बनी। श्री यादव को खुद के गांव सूरैल में जमकर वोट मिले। वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी होने पर उनको 603 वोट मिले थे लेकिन इस बार 815 वोट मिले। वहीं खिरिका टांका में 750 में से 22 वोट ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को मिल सके। पहले चरण की यादव पोलिंगों पर रिकार्ड वोटिंग की वजह से उनकी पहले राउंड में 5381 वोटों की बढ़त बनी जो अंत तक बढ़ती ही रही।

इस बार अमरोद का पूरा रहा साथ, 672 वोट मिले बृजेन्द्र सिंह को
अमरोद गांव में पार्टी नहीं प्रत्याशी मायने रखते हैं। जिले के सबसे कद्दावर नेता रहे स्व. देशराज सिंह यादव के गांव में वर्ष 2013 में 516 वोट ही भाजपा को मिले थे। वर्ष 2018 के चुनाव में यहां से कांग्रेस के बृजेंद्र सिंह को 422 वोट लेकर जीते थे। लेकिन इस बार फिर कहानी उल्टी रही और अमरोद में भाजपा एक तरफा पोलिंग जीती। यहां से भाजपा को 672 तो कांग्रेस को मात्र 25 वोट ही मिल सके। वहीं मुंगावली सिटी जो कांग्रेस का गढ़ कहलाती है वहां से भी भाजपा को जीत मिली। हालांकि मुंगावली में पोलिंग नंबर 148 से 154 तक कांग्रेस ने लीड किया।

सांसद के गांव में 123 वोटों से जीते यादव
वर्ष 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में सांसद डॉ. केपी यादव को रूसल्ला पोलिंग से 445 वोट मिले थे जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 93 वोट ही मिल सके थे। लेकिन इस चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्री यादव को 333 वोट मिले और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 210 वोट मिले। यानी सांसद के गांव में भाजपा के 112 वोट पौने दो साल में कम हो गए।

जज्जी ने घर पर पूजा पाठ किया तो बृजेंद्र पहुंचे करीला माता

अशोकनगर | मंगलवार को मुंगावली और अशोकनगर में बड़ी जीत दर्ज करने के बाद दूसरा दिन दोनों की प्रत्याशियों का लोगों से मेल मुलाकात में निकल गया। एक तरफ जहां राज्यमंत्री बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव के सूरैल गांव में सुबह से ही मिलने वालों का तांता लगा रहा। तो दूसरी तरफ अशोकनगर विधायक जजपाल सिंह जज्जी के घर भी यही स्थिति रही। हालांकि इस बीच दोनों विधायकों ने पूजा पाठ के लिए भी समय निकाला। श्री जज्जी ने तो घर पर ही पूजा पाठ किया तो राज्यमंत्री श्री यादव करीला धाम में दर्शन किए।

सुबह से घर फिर ऑफिस में मिले जज्जी
अशोकनगर विधायक श्री जज्जी सुबह से पहले घर पर बधाइयां देने के लिए आने वाले लोगों से मेल मुलाकात करते रहे। फिर अपने कार्यालय चले गए जहां दिन भर लोगों के आने जाने का सिलसिला चलता रहा। वहीं शाम को साढ़े सात बजे से रसीला चौराहे पर धन्यवाद सभा में शामिल हुए।

12 बजे के बाद सीधे करीला धाम रवाना हुए बृजेंद्र यादव
राज्यमंत्री श्री यादव के गांव सूरैल में सुबह से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के आने का सिलसिला लगा रहा। दोपहर तक लोगों से मिलने के बाद वे करीला माता के दर्शन करने चले गए। इसके बाद रास्ते में पड़ने वाले कई गांवों में उनका स्वागत हुआ। रात 9 बजे तक अथाईखेड़ा गांव में लोग उनका स्वागत करते हुए नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें