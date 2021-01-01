पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:छूट गए हेल्थ वर्कर के लिए आज से चलेगा केचअप राउंड

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
कोविड से बचाव के लिए 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण शुरू हो चुका है। जिसके तहत हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगाए जाना शुरू किया है। बुधवार से 5 सत्र में उन छूट गए हेल्थ वर्कर को टीके लगाए जाएंगे जो किसी कारणवश टीके नहीं लगवा पाए। इसके लिए बुधवार से केचअप राउंड शुरू किया जा रहा है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एलडीएस फूंकवाल ने बताया कि छूट गए हेल्थ वर्कर के लिए केचअप राउंड चलाया जाएगा। 5 सत्र रहेंगे। करीब 800 हेल्थ वर्कर ऐसे हैं जिनको टीका नहीं लगा है।

इधर... तीसरे दिन घर-घर पहुंचकर पिलाई दवा
टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एलडीएस फूंकवाल ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो के तहत 1 लाख 57 हजार 888 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रखा था। जिसके तहत 1 लाख 52 हजार 846 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई जा चुकी है। तीसरे दिन पिलाई गई दवा का आंकड़ा चौथे दिन मिलेगा। मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने घर घर पहुंचकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई। इस मौके पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

