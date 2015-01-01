पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्ट्रीट लाइट का शुभारंभ:दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगाया बायपास विधायक जजपाल ने किया शुभारंभ

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को बाइपास रोड पर सेन चौराहे से एचडीएफसी तिराहे तक स्ट्रीट लाइट का शुभारंभ किया गया। नवनिर्वाचित विधायक जजपाल सिंह जज्जी ने बटन दबाकर स्ट्रीट लाइट का शुभारंभ किया। इस मार्ग पीडब्ल्यूडी ने आकर्षक लाइट लगवाई थी। लाइट चालू से बाइपास रोड दूधिया रोशनी से जगमगा गया। इस मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे। इस रोड पर रोजाना बड़ी संख्या में वाहनों की आवाजाही होती है। मार्ग पर अंधेरा होने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानी होती थी। स्ट्रीट लाइट चालू होने से लोगों को परेशानी नहीं होगी।

