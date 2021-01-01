पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गांव में दहशत:खेत की मेड़ पर तार में फंसा तेंदुआ, शिवपुरी की टीम ने पकड़ा, रात में नसीहर घाटी छोड़ा

अशोकनगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह 7.30 बजे गांव के मुंशीलाल तेंदुए को देख मवेशी छोड़ भागे, ग्रामीणों को बुलाया

ईसागढ़ से करीब 14 किमी दूर ग्राम मुड़ेरी में गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात एक तेंदुआ तार के जाले में फंस गया। फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले सुअरों के लिए लगाए गए जुगाड़ के पिंजरे से निकलने के चक्कर में तेंदुआ और उलझता रहा। आखिरकार वह थककर पूरी तरह से हताश हो गया। शिवपुरी नेशनल पार्क की टीम ने दोपहर 3.53 बजे शॉट गन से सुस्त पड़े तेंदुए को ट्रेंकुलाइज कर उसे पकड़ लिया और वाहन में ले गए। इसके बाद मेडिकल परीक्षण करने के बाद पूरी तरह स्वस्थ होने पर शुक्रवार रात 7.45 बजे नसीहर घाटी क्षेत्र के जंगल में छोड़ दिया गया। पुलिस, प्रशासन, फारेस्ट के साथ ग्रामीणों भीड़ लगी रही। डीएफओ अंकित पांडेय ने बताया ने बताया कि पकड़ाए गए तेंदुए की उम्र 7 साल है। सुबह गांव के मुंशीलाल मवेशियों को लेकर खेतों की तरफ जा रहे थे। तभी करीब 400 मीटर दूर खेत की मेड़ पर तार में फंसे तेंदुए के समीप से भैंस गुजरने पर तेंदुए ने भैंस पर हमला बोलने का प्रयास किया। यह देख मुंशीलाल के होश उड़ गए। वह गांव की तरफ भागा और ग्रामीणों को सूचना दी।

इंजेक्शन लगते ही तड़पते हुए दहाड़ने लगा तेंदुआ
शिवपुरी से आए डॉ. जितेंद्र जाटव शाॅट गन से ट्रेंकुलाइज करते समय जैसे ही तेंदुए को इंजेक्शन लगा। वह दहाड़ने लगा। कुछ देर दहाड़ लगाने के बाद पहले से ही थककर चूर हो चुका तेंदूआ शांत हो गया। 100 मिनट बाद पूरी तरह से उसके शांत हो जाने पर टीम के अधिकारी पास पहुंचे और उसके ऊपर हरा कपड़ा डालकर उसे ढकते हुए ताल से बाहर निकाला और अपनी गाड़ी में सुना लिया।

मौके पर 10.30 बजे पहुंच गई वन विभाग की टीम
ग्रामीणों की सूचना के बाद सुबह 10.30 बजे डीएफओ अंकित पांडेय, एसडीओ फारेस्ट एसके भार्गव, रेंजर पूनम गुप्ता प्रभारी ईसागढ़, तहसीलदार गजेंद्र लोधी, थाना प्रभारी रवि चौहान, कदवाया थाना प्रभारी विजय बुंदेला पूरी टीम के साथ गांव पहुंच गए। टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने तेंदुए की थकी हुई हालत को देख दूर से उस पर पानी का छिड़काव किया।

तेंदुआ मिलने के बाद ग्रामीण रहे दहशत में
तेंदुआ मिलने के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीण दहशत में आ गए। खेत की मेढ़ पर तेंदुआ फंस गया था वहां पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। शिवपुरी की टीम जब तेंदुआ को पकड़कर ले गई तब तक ग्रामीण वहीं पर जमा रहे।
इस जंगली इलाके में 10-11 तेंदुए और हैं
^ट्रेंकूलाइज किया गया तेंदुआ इसी जंगल का है। इसके अलावा भी क्षेत्र में लगे जंगली इलाके में करीब 10 से 11 तेंदुए और हैं। उक्त तेंदुए को ट्रीटमेंट देने के बाद उसकी हालत को देखते हुए ही उसे जंगल में छोड़ दिया गया।
- अंकित पांडे, डीएफओ अशोकनगर

एक निशाना चूका तो दूसरी बार चलाना पड़ी गन
सुबह करीब 7.30 बजे दिखाई दिए तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए दोपहर करीब सवा 3 बजे नेशनल पार्क शिवपुरी की टीम वहां पहुंची। दोपहर 3.53 बजे टीम के अधिकारी ने शॉट गन चलाई। लेकिन निशाना चूक गए। ऐसे में अधिकारी को दूसरी बार निशाना लगाना पड़ा। इसके बाद ही तेंदुआ ट्रेंकुलाइज हो सका, इसके बाद उसके मुंह पर हरा कपड़ा डालकर जंगल में छोड़ दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser