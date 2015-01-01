पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:105 चालान काटे तो मास्क की बिक्री दस गुना बढ़ी, जनता कर्फ्यू के लिए भेजा प्रस्ताव

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फिर मिले कोरोना के 14 मरीज, पहले दिन 12 थानों मंे होनी थी कार्रवाई, लेकिन हुई 4 में ही

जब तक कोरोना की वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक मास्क की वैक्सीन है। इस तर्ज पर रविवार की सुबह से ही पुलिस ने पाइंट लगाकर बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू की। पहले दिन हालांकि चालान तो कम बने लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद बंद हुई मास्क की बिक्री फिर शुरू हो गई। रविवार को पूरे जिले में 105 चालान बनाए, लेकिन चालान की तुलना में करीब 10 गुना अधिक तक मास्क की बिक्री हो गई। हालांकि इसके बाद भी कोरोना से बेखौफ होकर बगैर मास्क कोरोना संक्रमण को बढ़ावा देने वाले लोग दुकानों पर पहुंचकर मास्क खरीदते देखे गए। प्रदेश के जिन 9 जिलों में संक्रमण सबसे अधिक हैं उसमें हमारा जिला भी शामिल हो गया है। तेजी से बढ़ते हुए संक्रमण को देखते हुए क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप के फैसलों को लागू किया जाना शुरू हो गया है। शनिवार को ग्रुप की बैठक के बाद रविवार की सुबह बिना मास्क के वाहन चलाने या शहर में घूमने वालों पर पुलिस ने जुर्माना की कार्रवाई शुरू की। हालांकि जिले में यह कार्रवाई 12 थानों में की जाना थी। लेकिन रविवार को 4 थाना क्षेत्रों में कार्रवाई हुई। जिसमें 105 लोगों को बिना मास्क के घूमने पर 100 रुपए की रसीद बनाई गई।

लोगों पर जागरूकता से अधिक सख्ती का असर
जिले में आम लोगों पर जागरूकता की बजाय सख्ती का असर अधिक दिखाई दिया। लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद से शहर के मेडिकल स्टोर पर मास्क की बिक्री कम हो गई थी। लेकिन रविवार को पहली चालानी कार्रवाई के बाद मेडिकल स्टोरों पर मास्क बिकना शुरू हो गए। मेडिकल व्यवसायी विनोद जैन राजू ने बताया कि करीब तीन माह बाद पहली बार 100 से अधिक मास्क बिके। वहीं थोक विक्रेता शरद गुप्ता ने बताया कि कुछ मेडिकल व्यवसायियों ने मास्क की डिमांड भेजना शुरू कर दी है।
गांधी पार्क पर आज से चेकिंग पाइंट लगाया जाएगा
^गांधी पार्क पर आज से चेकिंग पाइंट लगाया जाएगा। दुकानदारों को चाहिए कि वे ग्राहकों को फुटकर या डिस्काउंट देते हैं उसके बदले में मास्क और सैनेटाइजर देना शुरू कर दें। इससे जागरूकता के साथ संक्रमण का खतरा भी कम हो जाएगा।
रघुवंश सिंह भदौरिया, एसपी अशोकनगर

अफसर बोले- सोमवार से कार्रवाई में आएगी तेजी
इनमें से अशोकनगर सिटी कोतवाली और यातायात पुलिस ने 79 रसीद बनाई। जबकि देहात और सहराई थाने ने बची 26 रसीद बनाई। आरआई अखिलेश राय ने बताया कि रविवार को सभी थानों के पास रसीद बुक नहीं पहुंच पाई थी। इसलिए सोमवार से बगैर मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करने वालों पर जुर्माना की संख्या बढ़ जाएगी। इस दौरान पुलिस ने न केवल चालान बनाए बल्कि कई लोगों को मास्क भी दिए।

रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू के लिए भेजा प्रस्ताव
क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की बैठक में भले ही रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक प्रतिष्ठान बंद कराने का निर्णय लेते हुए लोगों से घरों पर रहने की अपील की। लेकिन प्रशासन की तरफ से एक प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा है जिसमें रात के अलावा रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू की परमिशन मांगी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि आगामी दिनों में शादी विवाह के सीजन को देखते हुए प्रशासन अब कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव को लेकर चिंतित है।

सुझाव: सैंपलिंग बढ़ेगी तो रुक सकता है संक्रमण
जिले में बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जांच सैंपल बढ़ाना जरूरी हो गया है। अस्पताल आने वाले मरीजों के अलावा अब बाजार में घूमकर सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार के संदिग्ध लोगों के सैंपल लेने की जरूरत है। वहीं निजी अस्पताल और प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों पर भी सख्ती करते हुए उनके यहां आने वाले मरीजों की सैंपल कराना आवश्यक हो गया है। सैम्पल की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी तभी बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोका जा सकता है।

रविवार को जिले में मिले 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव शनिवार को बीते 10 दिन बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या दहाई के अंक से कम होकर 8 हुई थी। लेकिन रविवार को फिर संक्रमण के 14 नए मामले सामने आए। इधर सख्ती के बाद भी सुधरने तैयार नहीं लोग: एक तरफ जहां हमारे स्वास्थ्य को लेकर प्रशासन और पुलिस चिंतित है तो दूसरी तरफ लोग सख्ती के बाद भी सुधरने तैयार नही हैं। रविवार को गांधी पार्क पर पुलिस पाइंट नहीं लगा तो लोग बिना मास्क के ही निकले।

