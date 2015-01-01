पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:प्रत्येक राउंड का प्रमाणीकरण देने के बाद शुरू हो अगला राउंड: आशा

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने कांग्रेसियों के साथ पहुंचकर एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

मतगणना की प्रक्रिया को लेकर कांग्रेसियों के साथ कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कलेक्टोरेट पहुंची जहां जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया। जिसके माध्यम से प्रत्येक राउंड के बाद प्रमाणीकरण दिए जाने के बाद ही अगला राउंड शुरू किए जाने सहित आपत्तियों का निराकरण कराए जाने की मांग की। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे ने कहा 10 नवंबर को मतगणना होना है। ऐसे में प्रत्येक राउंड की मतगणना के पूर्व पार्टी के अधिकृत निर्वाचन बीएलओ को प्रत्येक राउंड का प्रमाणीकरण लिखित में दिया जाए, फिर अगले राउंड की गणना प्रारंभ की जाए। साथ ही मतगणना के दौरान कोई आपत्ति प्रत्याशी या पार्टी की ओेर से अधिकृत गणना अभिकर्ता द्वारा उठाई जाती है तो उक्त आपत्तियाें का निराकरण किया जाए। इसके बाद मतगणना आगे बढ़ाई जाए। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ पार्षद अनीता जैन, सुधीर शर्मा, राजेन्द्र कुशवाह, रीतेश जैन आदि मौजूद रहे।

