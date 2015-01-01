पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था अगले सप्ताह से लागू:अगले रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेेगा, शादी में एक समय में 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे

अशाेकनगर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्तरीय संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में लिया निर्णय

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए शनिवार को जिला स्तरीय संकट प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए। इस दौरान तय किया गया कि इस रविवार को छोड़कर अगले रविवार से बाजार बंद रहेगा। इस दौरान अावश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर बाकी दुकानें पूरी तरह बंद रहेंगी। इसके अलावा इस बार मास्क पर सख्ती की जाएगी जो नहीं लगाएगा, उससे 100 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। हालाकि बैठक में अधिकारियों और शासकीय कर्मचारियों का कोरम तो पूरा रहा लेकिन जिले के दो विधायक और सांसद अनुपस्थित रहे। बैठक में लिए गए निर्णयों को ग्वालियर संभागायुक्त वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सुनते रहे और उन्होंने लिए गए निर्णयों पर सहमति व्यक्त की। इस दौरान उपस्थित सदस्यों की मांग पर जिले के सभी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर वेंटीलेटर मंगाने का प्रस्ताव भेजने की सहमति बनी। बैठक में चंदेरी विधायक गोपाल सिंह चौहान, कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा, एसपी रघुवंश सिंह भदौरिया, एडीएम डा. अनुज रोहतगी, अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

मार्च से लेकर अब तक हर माह कोरोना की स्थिति
माह कुल टेस्ट संख्या स्वस्थ हुए मृत
मार्च 20 0 0 0
अप्रैल 313 02 1 1
मई 1211 10 10 10
जून 656 33 33 0
जुलाई 1348 45 35 2
अगस्त 5180 133 74 7
सितंबर 6521 274 205 3
अक्टूबर 8568 101 195 3
नवंबर 5126 249 120 0
कुल 28943 847 676 16

संक्रमण काल में इन महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर लिया गया निर्णय

बाजार: रात को 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक बाजार बंद रहेगा। वहीं इस बीच अकारण न घूमने की अपील भी की गई है। हालाकि रेस्टोरेंट,होटल, उद्योग और मंडी को एक घंटा अधिक समय तक संचालन की छूट दी है। रात 10 बजे ये भी बंद करना होंगे।

मास्क का उपयोग : अब हर व्यक्ति को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। आम आदमी से लेकर दुकानदार मास्क नहीं लगाता या फिर सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन नहीं करता तो उसको 100 रुपए का जुर्माना भरना होगा।​​​​​​​

शादी- विवाह : देवप्रबोधनी ग्यारस के बाद शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो जाएगा। इस बार वर-वधु पक्ष के लोग मनमाफिक मेहमानों को नहीं बुला सकेंगे। एक समय में 100 से अधिक लोग विवाह स्थल पर मौजूद नहीं रहेंगे। पहले 100 जाएंगे, तभी दूसरे लोग आ पाएंगे।​​​​​​​

बंदी : इस रविवार को छोड़कर अगले रविवार से जिले में लॉकडाउन रहेगा। इस दौरान मेडिकल, फल, सब्जी, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, सैलून सहित आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर सभी सेवाएं बंद रहेंगी।​​​​​​​

स्कूल : जिले में कक्षा 1 से 8 तक संचालित सभी स्कूल आगामी 31 दिसम्बर तक बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस दौरान कक्षा 9 से ऊपर की कक्षाओं में गाइडेंस के लिए जो विद्यार्थी स्कूल आ जा रहे हैं वह निर्णय यथावत रहेगा।​​​​​​​

बाजार को लेकर ये भी आए सुझाव लेकिन कलेक्टर, एसपी ने किए खारिज

  • जिनके पास मास्क या पैसा नहीं है उनको कुछ देर के लिए पुलिस बैठाए। लेकिन एसपी का कहना रहा कि गिरफ्तारी के लिए अपराध जरूरी है। आगामी समय में निर्देशों का पालन न करने पर 188 की कार्रवाई करेंगे।
  • शादी विवाह में 200 लोगों के एकत्रित होने की बात सदस्यों ने कही। इस पर कलेक्टर का कहना रहा कि 200 लोग जुड़े तो समझों सभी को कोरोना हुआ। इसलिए विवाह में समझौता करना पड़ेगा।
  • सदस्यों का कहना था कि गांव से आते समय लोगों को मास्क पहनकर आने के लिए एनाउंस कराया जाए इस पर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि मास्क गांव में पहनना भी अनिवार्य है। ये नियम जिले के सभी कस्बों, गांव में लागू है।

कमिश्नर बोले, आप सभी ने लिया अच्छा निर्णय
मीटिंग के दौरान लिए जा रहे निर्णयों को ग्वालियर कमिश्नर आशीष सक्सेना ने सुनने के अपने उद्बोधन में सभी निर्णयों को अच्छा बताया।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें