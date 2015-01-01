पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल लोक अदालत आज:बिना मास्क लोक अदालत में प्रवेश नहीं, गेट पर ही होगी स्क्रीनिंग

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • रखे जाएंगे 4571 प्री लिटिगेशन एवं 1169 विचाराधीन मामले, हाथ कराएंगे सैनिटाइज

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान साल की अंतिम लोक अदालत शनिवार को आयोजित की जाएगी। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए इस बार सावधानियां बरती जाएगी। बिना मास्क लगाए कोर्ट परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। इसके लिए कोर्ट के मेन गेट पर ही हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए जाएंगे, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी, जो लोग बिना मास्क लगाए आएंगे उनको गेट पर ही मास्क उपलब्ध कराएं जाएंगे। इसके बाद ही कोर्ट परिसर में प्रवेश हो सकेगा। लोक अदालत में 18 खंडपीठ मामलों की सुनवाई करेंगी।

शनिवार को सुबह 10:30 बजे जिला न्यायालय में जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश अखिलेश जोशी लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ करेंगे। इस बार लोक अदालत में कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा। न्यायाधीश के निर्देश पर न्यायालय के मुख्य गेट पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी, हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए जाएंगे व मास्क बांटे जाएंगे।

लोक अदालत में इस बार प्री लिटिगेशन 4571 एवं विचाराधीन मामले 1169 रखे गए हैं। सभी न्यायालय स्वयं के न्यायालय में रखे मामलों की सुनवाई करेंगें, लेकिन कुछ विशेष मामले अन्य खण्डपीठों के माध्यम से सुने जाएंगे।

नगर पालिका ने रखे 1606 प्रकरण, 3 जगह करेगी वसूली
लोक अदालत में लोगों की सुविधा को देखते हुए नगरपालिका तीन जगह कर जमा करेंगी। गांधी पार्क पर 10 से 22 एवं 7, 8, 9 नगरपालिका एवं 1 से 6 वार्ड तक अदालत में जल, संपत्ति एवं दुकान किराया का टैक्स जमा करने काउंटर लगाएगी। नगरपालिका ने 1 हजार 606 प्रकरण लोक अदालत में रखे हैं। 947 जलकर, 185 दुकान किराया व 474 संपत्ति कर के प्रकरण रखे गए हैं।

