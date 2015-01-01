पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात:रात का पारा 10.60: 2019 में 3 दिसम्बर में था इतना पारा

अशाेकनगर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घना कोहरा छंटने के बाद तापमान में आई गिरावट, दिन का तापमान स्थिर

उत्तरी क्षेत्र में हो रही बर्फबारी और वहां से आ रही हवा के असर से क्षेत्र में सर्दी बढ़ गई है। इससे रात का पारा 3.4 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 10.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। जबकि पिछले साल 3 दिसम्बर को रात का पारा इतना था। नवम्बर में रात का पारा 12.4 डिग्री तक ही पहुंचा था लेकिन शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही। हालांकि दिन के तापमान में काेई बदलाव नहीं आया है। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.7 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 10.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। रात का तापमान सीधे 3.4 डिग्री लुढ़क गया है। इस पूरे सीजन की बात की जाए तो 10.6 डिग्री पारा अब तक का सबसे कम तापमान रहा है। पिछले साल 21 नवम्बर को रात का पारा 15.8 डिग्री रहा था। ठंड आने से किसानों ने भी राहत की सांस ली है। क्योंकि इससे गेहूं औैर चने की फसल में लाभ मिलने की उम्मीद किसानों को बंधी है। ठंड से बचने के लिए लोग अब गर्म कपड़ों में नजर आने लगे हैं। विशेषकर रात में लोग गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करने लगे हैं।

ऐसे 5 दिन में तापमान में आई गिरावट और बढ़त
दिन अधिकतम न्यूनतम
शनिवार 25.7 10.6
शुक्रवार 25.6 14
गुरुवार 25.6 17
बुधवार 27.4 17.6
मंगलवार 29.8 16.8

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें