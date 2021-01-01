पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजीयन में अड़ंगा:खसरे को आधार से लिंक कराने में अफसर व किसानों को उलझाया

अशोकनगर5 घंटे पहले
  • 55 केंद्रों, कियोस्क व ओपन पंजीयन के विकल्प के बाद भी सिर्फ 509 का पंजीयन हो सका

उपज बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराने में किसानों के सामने नया अड़ंगा आ गया। खरीदी केंद्रों व कियोस्क सेंटरों पर पहुंचने वाले किसानों के पंजीयन की ऑन लाईन प्रोसेस शुरू होने के बाद इस बार खसरे को आधार से लिंक करने का नया विकल्प जोड़ दिया। यह लिंक कौन करेगा। यह भी अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका। ऐसे में 5 दिन बित जाने के बाद भी किसान पंजीयन नहीं करा पा रहे है। ज्ञात रहे समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं फसल बेचने के लिए किसानों का ऑन लाईन पंजीयन 25 जनवरी से ही शुरू हो गया है। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने इस बार जिलेभर के सभी 55 खरीदी केंद्रों सहित कियोस्क व ओपन लिंक के माध्यम से किसानों को सीधे पंजीयन कराने तक की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई। लेकिन तकनीकी प्रक्रिया में इस बार खसरे को आधार से लिंक करने का नया विकल्प डाल दिया गया। ऐसा नहीं हो पाने तक किसान अपना पंजीयन भी नहीं करा पा रहे है। यही वजह हैं कि किसान खरीदी केंद्रों से लेकर कियोस्क सेंटरों के चक्कर लगाते हुए परेशान हो रहे है। इस कारण किसानों का भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं अधिकारी भी परेशान हैं।

पांच दिन बीतने के बाद 509 पंजीयन ही हुए
पंजीयन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के 5 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी अब तक सिर्फ 509 किसानों का ही ऑन लाईन पंजीयन हो सका।। यदि इसी गलत से पंजीयन प्रक्रिया चली तो आधे से ज्यादा किसान अपना पंजीयन ही नहीं करा सकेंगे। इससे उन्हें दिक्कत होगी।

खसरे को आधार से लिंक करने में नए विकल्प से परेशानी आ रही

किसान पंजीयन में इस बार खसरे को आधार से लिंक करने के नए विकल्प के कारण तकनीकी परेशानी आ रही है। इसको लेकर वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को अवगत करा दिया है। जल्द ही सुधार हो जा जाएगा। वैसे अब पंजीयन भी शुरू हो गए है। - एस जैन, सहायक आपूर्ति अधिकारी अशोकनगर

