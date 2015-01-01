पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ रहा संक्रमण:94 सैंपलों में से 12 मिले पॉजिटिव, फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन से स्कूल संचालक की हुई मौत

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिसका डर था वही हुआ, 13 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमण के नए मिले 102 मामले

जिले में कोविड- 19 संक्रमण तेजी से पैर फैला रहा है। दीपावली से ठीक एक दिन पहले जिले में कोरोना का बड़ा विस्फोट हुआ। शुक्रवार को ग्वालियर से 94 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई उसमें एक साथ 12 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं वहीं शहर के निजी स्कूल संचालक की भोपाल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद स्कूल संचालक को कोरोना संदिग्ध मानते हुए गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक अंतिम संस्कार हो सका। कोरोना को हल्के में ले रहे जिले वासियों को अब अधिक सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। क्यो कि जिले में नवंबर माह में कोरोना के संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को ग्वालियर से आई सैम्पल रिपोर्ट में फिर नए 12 संक्रमित मिले हैं। अगर सितम्बर माह में आई रिपोर्टों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो पूरा अक्टूबर और नवंबर माह के 12 दिनों में एक साथ इतनी अधिक संख्या में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले पहली बार देखने में मिले हैं।

पूर्व स्कूल संचालक को संदिग्ध मानकर भोपाल में किया अंतिम संस्कार
9 नवंबर को अशोकनगर से रैफर हुए पूर्व स्कूल संचालक मदनलाल दाबड़ा की संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत हो गई। श्री दाबड़ा के पडौसी डा. दीपक मिश्रा ने बताया कि उनको ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने पर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था जहां से उनको इलाज के लिए भोपाल रैफर किया गया था। 9 नवंबर को भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में इलाज में जांच के बाद पाया कि उनके 90 प्रतिशत फेंफड़ों में इन्फेक्शन हो गया था। हालाकि दो बार उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव निकली लेकिन उनके निधन संदिग्ध मानते हुए उनका अंतिम संस्कार गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक उनकी दोनों बेटियों ने भोपाल में ही किया।

77 अशोकनगर में तो 20 दूसरे जिलों में भर्ती
जिले में कोविड के एक्टिव केस 97 हो गए हैं। इनमें से 77 मरीज अशोकनगर में तो 20 मरीजों का इलाज प्रदेश के दूसरे जिलों में चल रहा है। वहीं कई बुजुर्ग मरीज ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है लेकिन वे भोपाल, इंदौर और ग्वालियर के अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं।

पूर्व निजी स्कूल संचालक की भोपाल में मौत
जिले में मिले 12 नए संक्रमितों में सबसे अधिक संख्या शहर में मिलने वाले लोगों की है। जो संक्रमित मिले हैं उनमें भगत सिंह मार्ग, दुबे कॉलोनी, पछाड़ी खेड़ा रोड, पठार मोहल्ला, सुभाष गंज, पुलिस लाइन, भारत वस्त्रालय, नेहरू पार्क, सेजी के अलावा अन्य क्षेत्रों में शामिल हैं।

पहले भी हो चुकी हैं इस तरह से संदिग्ध मौतें
शहर में कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद भी फेफड़ों में इन्फेक्शन और ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने का यह पहला मामला नही है। इससे पहले कई संदिग्ध मौतें इसी तरह हो चुकी हैं। जिनको कोविड संदिग्ध तो माना गया लेकिन उनकी मौत को कोरोना से होने वाली मृत्यु के आंकड़ों में नहीं जोड़ा गया। शहर में ऐसे कई मामले हैं जिनका इलाज के दौरान दूसरे शहरों में निधन हो चुका है जिनका अंतिम संस्कार को कोविड गाइडलाइन से हुआ लेकिन कोविड की वजह से होने वाली मृत्यु के आंकड़ों में इनको नहीं जोड़ा गया।
नवंबर में मिले अब तक 102 नए मरीज
नवंबर में संक्रमण का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ा है। एक नंवबर को संक्रमितों की संख्या 598 थी जो 13 दिनों में बढ़कर 700 पहुंच गई है। 13 दिन में 102 मरीज मिल चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें