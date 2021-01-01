पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिड़ंत:बस से बाइक सवार पर गिरे पाइप, दो घायल

अशोकनगर5 घंटे पहले
दंगलिया मार्ग पर बस और बाइक के बीच भिड़ंत हो गई। इस भिड़ंत में बस के ऊपर रखे पाइप बाइक सवार 2 लोगाें के ऊपर गिर गए, जिससे दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिनको इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेजकर बहादुरपुर पुलिस ने बस को जब्त कर लिया। वहीं गंभीर होने पर रात को ही एक घायल को इलाज के लिए भोपाल भेज दिया। जबकि दूसरे व्यक्ति को मंगलवार सुबह रेफर कर दिया। बस के ऊपर पाइप रखने का नियम नहीं है। इस मामले में आरटीओ से बात की तो उन्होंने ये कहकर अपना पलड़ा झाड़ लिया कि मैं गाड़ी में हूं कल बताना। दरअसल प्रमोद पुत्र कल्लू अहिरवार 32 साल निवासी मूढ़रा अपने साथी बलवीर पुत्र सलोना अहिरवार 21 साल निवासी मदउखेड़ी सहित 5 साल की बच्ची के साथ बाइक से करीला माता मंदिर के दर्शन कर अपने घर की ओर लौट रहा था। उसी समय यात्री बस निकली जिसकी छत पर पाइप रखे हुए थे। दंगलिया के पास अचानक छत पर रखे पाइप नीचे गिर गए जो सीधा बाइक सवार लोगों के ऊपर गिर गए। इससे बाइक अनियंत्रित हो गई। इस दौरान बाइक पर बैठी बच्ची को मामूली चोटें आई जबकि दो लोगों को गंभीर रुप से चोट आई जिनको इलाज के लिए गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया। जहां बलवीर अहिरवार को रात को ही ज्यादा गंभीर होने पर भोपाल के लिए रेफर कर दिया जबकि प्रमोद को मंगलवार सुबह रैफर किया। दोनों के ही चेहरे और जबड़े में गंभीर चोट आई थी। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रमोद ने बताया कि बस के ऊपर से पाइप गिर गए थे जिनके कारण घायल हो गए।

तेज रफ्तार बाइक सवार ने मारी टक्कर, घायल
ईसागढ़ | थाना क्षेत्र के लेहदपुर गांव की पुलिया के पास एक तेज रफ्तार बाइक सवार ने फरियादी को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी अनुसार युवक नथन पुत्र पहलवान सिंह आदिवासी उम्र 28 साल निवासी पाटखेड़ा लेहदपुर गांव की पुलिया के पास जा रहा था। इसी दौरान सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बाइक चालक ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया।

लोहे के पाइप बस के ऊपर नहीं रख सकते हैं
^लोहे के पाइप बस के ऊपर नहीं रखे जा सकते। मैं अभी गाड़ी में बैठा हूं, आप कल बताना।
हीरालाल सिमरिया, आरटीओ अशोकनगर।

