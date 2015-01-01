पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव:शहर में जिन पोलिंग बूथों पर मतदाता 1 हजार से ज्यादा, वहां बनाए जाएंगे दो मतदान केंद्र

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • नगरीय निकाय व त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव नजदीक होने की संभावना, जागरूकता के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन ने जारी किए आदेश

नगरीय निकाय और त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव शीघ्र हो सकते हैं। राज्य निर्वाचन ने इन चुनाव में जागरूकता के लिए आदेश भी जारी कर दिए है। इधर कोविड-19 संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार नगर पालिका चुनाव में शहर के मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। जिन मतदान केंद्रों पर 1 हजार से अधिक मतदाता हैं उन केंद्रों को दो भागों में विभाजित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। विधानसभा चुनाव में शहर में कुल 65 मतदान केंद्र थे। लेकिन नगर पालिका में इन केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़कर 93 हो जाएगी। नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में कोविड-19 संक्रमण मतदान के दौरान न फैले इसलिए यह व्यवस्था की जा रही है। जो नए 28 मतदान केंद्र शहर में बनाए जाएंगे वे 28 मतदान केंद्र हैं जहां मतदाताओं की संख्या 1 हजार से अधिक है। इन मतदान केंद्रों को दो भागों में विभाजित कर मतदाताओं की संख्या बराबर बांट दी जाएगी। इस दौरान यह जरूर ध्यान रखा जाएगा कि यदि किसी परिवार में चार सदस्य हैं जो उसमें से आधे-आधे लोगों को अलग-अलग मतदान केन्द्रों पर वोट डालने न जाना पड़े। मंगलवार को नपा के बीएलओ की बैठक नपा के मतदान सुपरवाइजर जितेंद्र कोठारी ने ली। इस दौरान जो नए मतदान केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे उन पर व्यवस्थाएं देखने के निर्देश भी दिए गए। नपा के सभी बीएलओ को बैठक में मतदान केंद्रों पर पानी, फर्नीचर, विद्युत व्यवस्था के अलावा अन्य ऐसी जानकारियां देने के लिए निर्देश दिया जिससे समय रहते इन मतदान केंद्रों को सुधारा जा सके।

जागरूकता के आदेश जारी होने से बढ़ी सुगबुगाहट
उपचुनाव के बाद राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने निकाय चुनाव के संकेत देना शुरू कर दिए हैं। नगरीय चुनावों के लिए पार्षद पदों का आरक्षण हो चुका है, वहीं नपा अध्यक्षों का आरक्षण भी 20 से 25 नवंबर के बीच होने की संभावना है। इधर नपा अध्यक्ष की दावेदार भी सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय होने लगे हैं। इन संकेतों के अनुसार आगामी एक माह में चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुरू होने की संभावना है।
त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव भी आगे-पीछे होने की संभावना
नगरीय निकाय चुनावों के आगे-पीछे त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव भी होने की संभावना है। आयोग ने 2020-21 के कैलेंडर में नगरीय निकाय व पंचायत चुनाव के बिंदु तय किए हैं। प्लान में करीब 23 बिंदु रखे हैं। जो मतदाता जागरूकता के प्रचार से जुड़े हैं।

जिले के पांच नगरीय निकायों में होंगे चुनाव
इस बार जिले की पांच नगरीय निकायों में चुनाव होंगे। पिपरई को नगर परिषद का दर्जा मिलने के बाद वार्ड आरक्षण प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी हैं। पिपरई के अलावा अशोकनगर और चंदेरी नगर पालिका, मुंगावली और शाढ़ौरा नगर परिषद में चुनाव होंगे। जबकि ईसागढ़ में करीब दो साल बाद चुनाव होंगे।

28 मतदान केंद्रों पर 32928 मतदाता
शहर में जिन केंद्रों को दो भागों में बांटा जा रहा है उन केंद्रों में अभी 32928 मतदाता हैं। जबकि 1 हजार से कम मतदाता वाले केंद्रों की संख्या 37 है। इन केंद्रों में 29448 मतदाता है। ऐसे में 1 हजार से कम मतदाता वाले पोलिंग में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जाएगा। वर्तमान में शहरी क्षेत्र में कुल 62 हजार 376 मतदाता हैं।

सामान्य सीट हुई तो भाजपा में सबसे अधिक दावेदार
इस बार शहर की नगर पालिका सीट सामान्य होती है तो सबसे अधिक दावेदार भाजपा में निकलेंगे। इसकी प्रमुख वजह जहां से भाजपा में बड़ी संख्या में लोग अध्यक्ष पद की दावेदारी कर रहे थे वहीं कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए राज्यसभा सांसद श्री सिंधिया के साथ भी संभावित दावेदार भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं।

