पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डाक मतपत्र में ये हालात ...:मत का उपयोग करने मास्क लगाया पर सोशल डिस्टेंस भूले मतदानकर्मी

अशोकनगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान हो रहे उपचुनाव को लेकर मतदाताओं और मतदान करा रहे कर्मचारियों की सेहत का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। जिसके लिए मतदान केन्द्रों पर 3600 पीपीई किट भेजी जाएंगी। साथ ही 850 थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी बूथ पर जाएंगी। ये मशीन जिला अस्पताल के पास आ चुकी हैं जिनको मतदान सामग्री के साथ ही बूथों पर भेजा जाएगा। इधर मतदान कराने के लिए जिन कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी उनके द्वारा बापू माध्यमिक विद्यालय पर मतदान किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कर्मचारी मास्क तो लगाए हैं लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंस जरा भी ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा। सीएमएचओ डॉ. हिमांशु शर्मा ने बताया कि एक बूथ पर 6 पीपीई किट उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। इस तरह करीब 3600 किट उपलब्ध रहेंगी। 850 थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भेजे जाएंगी। जिनसे मतदाताओं की जांच की जाएगी। अगर संदिग्ध लगता है तो सबसे आखिरी में उसे एवं बूथ की टीम को पीपीई किट पहनाकर मतदान कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद उसे आइसोलेट किया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एक-एक कर्मचारी बूथ पर तैनात किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें