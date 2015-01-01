पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्याप्त मात्रा में यूरिया:यूरिया के साथ अन्य सामग्री खरीदने दबाव बनाया ताे लाइसेंस होगा निरस्त

अशाेकनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसानों को यूरिया के लिए परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा। जिले मेें पर्याप्त मात्रा में यूरिया की उपलब्धता है। व्यापारी किसानाें को शासकीय मूल्य से अधिक की बाेरी नहीं बेच पाएंगे। यूरिया के साथ अन्य सामग्री खरीदने के लिए भी किसानाें को बाध्य नहीं कर पाएंगे। अगर वे ऐसा करते हैं तो संबंधित व्यापारी का लाइसेंस निरस्त किया जाएगा और उसके खिलाफ रासुका की कार्रवाई होगी। ऐसे निर्देश कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा ने जारी किए हैं। कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा ने बताया कि वर्तमान में जिले में 2704 टन यूरिया उपलब्ध है तथा 1 रेक नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर लिमिटेड की शीघ्र लगने वाली है। जिससे 1500 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया जिले को मिलेगा। साथ ही एक रेक नवम्बर के अंतिम सप्ताह में लगनेे की संभावना है। यूरिया का शासकीय मूल्य 267 रुपए प्रति बोरी है। जिसका वजन 45 किलोग्राम होता है। उन्होेंने कहा जिले के किसान चिंतित न हो तथा अनावश्यक रूप से यूरिया का भंडारण न करें। उपसंचालक किसान कल्याण तथा कृषि विकास एसके माहौर ने बताया कि बाेनी के समय संतुलित उर्वरक का उपयाेग करें और प्रथम सिंचाई 21 दिन बाद करें, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय सिंचाई 20-20 दिन के अंतराल से करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें