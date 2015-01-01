पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंथेटिक मावा...:दीपावली से पहले सैंपलिंग की छोड़ो जनवरी के 56 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट अब तक पेंडिंग पड़ी

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली से पहले शहर में अमानक और सिंथेटिक मावा का स्टॉक हो चुका है। दीपावली को अब मात्र 7 दिन ही बचे हैं और इससे आमजन की सेहत को देखते हुए हर साल सैंपलिंग की कार्रवाई करते हुए पिछले सालों में बड़ी कार्रवाइयां भी होती रहीं हैं। लेकिन इस साल अभी तक न तो सैंपल लिए गए हैं जबकि करीब 15 दिन पहले से जिले में सिंथेटिक और नकली मावा का स्टॉक व्यापक स्तर पर व्यापार करने वाले लोग कर चुके हैं। शहर में त्योहार से एक या दो दिन पहले सैंपलिंग की कार्रवाई होती रही है। इससे सैंपल रिपोर्ट आने तक अमानक खाद्य सामग्री बिक चुकी होती है और जो लोग उसका सेवन कर चुके होते हैं उनकी सेहत पर इसका असर हो ही जाता है। शहर में नकली मावा का कारोबार करने वाले लोगों के साथ नरमी बरतने वाले अधिकारियों को भी सब कुछ पता होने के बाद कार्रवाई करने से परहेज होता है। सूत्रों की मानें तो इस बार भी बड़ी संख्या में शहर में मुरैना, ग्वालियर सहित अन्य स्थानों से अमानक मावा का स्टॉक दुकानदारों के पास हो गया है। लेकिन अभी तक इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी है।

जांच शुरू कर दी है
^जांच शुरू कर दी है। मतगणना में ड्यूटी रहेगी, उससे पहले दुकानों से सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। मतगणना के बाद लगातार कार्रवाई करेंगे। जनवरी में 82 सैंपल लिए थे जिनमें से 56 की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग हैं। 3 अमानक स्तर की पाई गई हैं।
विष्णुदत्त शर्मा, खाद्य निरीक्षक

