टूटी रेलिंग:प्राणपुर की घाटी पर टूटी रेलिंग की मरम्मत शुरू, लोगों को मिली राहत

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुछ दिन पहले ट्रक पलटने से टूट गई थी प्राणपुर घाटी की रेलिंग

प्रशासन ने चंदेरी ललितपुर मार्ग पर प्राणपुर की घाटी पर टूटी रेलिंग की मरम्मत करना शुरू कर दिया है। इस रोलिंग के टूटने के कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। रात के समय कई बार तेज रफ्तार चालक वाहन पर नियंत्रण नहीं रख पाते हैं और घाटी पर बने अंधे मोड़ के कारण हादसे की आशंका रहती है। चंदेरी-ललितपुर मार्ग पर प्राणपुर की घाटी पर टूटी रेलिंग की मरम्मत एके इंफ्राटेक कंपनी शिवपुरी द्वारा की जा रही है। कंपनी के सुपरवाइजर दिलीप प्रजापति ने बताया कि इस जगह पर अक्सर वाहनों के पलटने और गिरने की आशंका रहती थी। इस कारण प्रशासन इस रोड पर प्राणपुर की घाटी की टूटी रेलिंग की मरम्मत करवा रहा है। प्राणपुर की घाटी पर करीब 150 से 200 फीट तक की रेलिंग टूट गई थी। इस रोलिंग की मरम्मत के बाद इस रोड पर अनियंत्रित होकर गुजरने वाले वाहन के खाई से गिरने से संभावना नहीं रहेगी। वाहन रेलिंग से टकराकर सड़क से नीचे नहीं गिरेंगे। चंदेरी ललितपुर मार्ग पर रोजाना सैकड़ों दो पहिया, चार पहिया, बस और भारी वाहन गुजरते हैं।

अंधे मोड़ पर रहती है हादसे की आशंका
चंदेरी से ललितपुर जाते समय जेसे ही प्राणपुर की घाटी शुरू होती है तो इसपर पहले एक अंधा मोड़ आता है वहीं इसके बाद आगे भी फिर अंधा मोड़ आ जाता है। प्राणपुर की घाटी उतरते समय वाहनों की रफ्तार अचानक तेज हो जाती है। ऐसे में कई बार वाहन चालक वाहन पर नियंत्रण नहीं रख पाते और वाहन के अनियंत्रित होने से हादसे की आशंका रहती है।

