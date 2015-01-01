पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी...:तीन बार में अकाउंट से कटे 37830 रु., वापस भी मिले

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेमेंट वॉलेट ऑफर सर्च करने पर ठगी

सायबर क्राइम के नए-नए तरीके अपराधियों ने निकाल लिए हैं। इसी तरह का एक मामला जिला सायबर क्राइम टीम के सामने आया जहां एक सायबर अपराधी ने शहर के महावीर कॉलोनी निवासी युवक के यू ट्यूब पर पेमेंट वॉलेट ऑफर सर्च करने पर फोन लगाकर उसके खाते से 37830 रुपए निकाल लिए। समय पर पुलिस में शिकायत की तो टीम ने पैसे वापस करवा दिए। मामले की जानकारी देते हुए एसपी रघुवंश सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर को निखिल जैन ने एक आवेदन दिया जिसमें बताया कि यू ट्यूब पर पेमेंट वॉलेट ऑफर की जानकारी सर्च करने के दौरान उसके पास नंबर 7462036752 से फोन आया और संबंधित व्यक्ति ऑफर्स की जानकारी देने के लिए एक क्विक सपोर्ट टीम ब्यूवर एप्लीकेशन डाउनलोड करने के लिए बोलने लगा। जैसे ही एप्लीकेशन को डाउनलोड किया तो उसके खाते से 3 बार में 3999, 23412 और 10419 रुपए कटने का मैसेज प्राप्त हुआ। पैसे कटते ही शिकायत पुलिस में की तो एसपी श्री भदौरिया ने सायबर टीम को वैधानिक कार्रवाई करते हुए पैसे वापस दिलाने के निर्देश दिए।

मोबाइल वॉलेट व नेट बैंकिंग ठगी से बचने के टिप्स
एसपी श्री भदौरिया ने बताया कि मोबाइल वॉलेट से बचने के लिए मोबाइल का चयन सावधानी से करें। नियम और शर्तें जरूर पढ़े साथ ही इंटरनेट पर वॉलेट के कस्टमर रिव्यू जरूर पड़ें। मोबाइल एप को सुरक्षित जगह से डाउनलोड करें और अपनी जानकारी शेयर न करें। इसके अलावा हर तीन दिन में ट्रांजेक्शन चेक करें और मोबाइल वॉलेट कंपनी को लिखित में शिकायत दें।

