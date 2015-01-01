पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:टेंट निकालते समय सरपंच के भतीजे को लगा करंट

अशोकनगर28 मिनट पहले
शादी समारोह के बाद टेंट निकाल रहे सरपंच के भतीजे की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई। उसकी नसैनी 33 केवी लाइन से टकरा गई जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मृतक को पीएम के लिए अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची। दरअसल राजपुर निवासी गोलू पुत्र बाबूलाल कुशवाह 18 साल हापाखेड़ी गांव में टेंट निकालने गया था। वह राजपुर सरपंच रूप सिंह कुशवाह का भतीजा था। टेंट निकालते समय बड़ी नसैनी 33 केवी बिजली के तारों से टकरा गई जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतक की दो साल पहले शादी हुई थी और एक छोटी बच्ची है। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मृतक के शव को पीएम के लिए अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची।

