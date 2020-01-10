पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:धारा 144 लागू, रात में घूमने वालों को रोकने होगी पेट्रोलिंग

अशोकनगर13 घंटे पहले
  • रात 8 बजे के बाद नहीं खुलेंगी दुकानें, केमिस्ट, राशन, भोजनालय अपने निर्धारित समय पर हाेंगी बंद

अब रात 10:30 बजे के बाद अकारण आवागमन नहीं हो पाएगा। इसे रोकने के लिए लगातार पेट्रोलिंग होगी। रात 8 बजे के बाद केमिस्ट, राशन, भोजनालय को छोड़कर सभी दुकानें बंद होगी। आगामी त्यौहार को देखते हुए कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा ने धारा 144 लागू की है।

जारी आदेशानुसार केमिस्ट, भोजनालय, राशन व खानपान दुकानों को छोड़कर रात 8 बजे के बाद सभी दुकानें बंद होंगी। ये दुकानें अपने निर्धारित समय पर ही बंद की जाएंगी। जिससे जरूरत के समय लोगों को सामान उपलब्ध हो पाए। रात 10:30 से सुबह 6 बजे तक अकारण आवागमन पूरी तरह बंद रहेगा। इसे पालन करवाने के लिए नियमित पेट्रोलिंग की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। जिसके लिए कलेक्टर ने आदेश जारी किए हैं। साथ ही दुकानों का निरंतर निरीक्षण होगा जिसके लिए टीम भी गठित की गई है।

दुकानदारों पर होगी दंडात्मक कार्रवाई

सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क लगाए जाने सहित कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के उपाय सभी दुकानदारों को रखना पड़ेगा अगर वे ऐसा नहीं करते हैं तो उनके खिलाफ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। निरीक्षण के दौरान अधिकारी सभी इंतजामों को बारीकी से देखेंगे।

नवरात्र: 10 फीट रहेगा पंडाल का साइज, 6 फीट की होगी दुर्गा प्रतिमा

जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार नवरात्र पर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर स्थापित की जाने वाली प्रतिमाओं की ऊंचाई अधिकतम 6 फीट होगी। पंडाल का साइज 10-10 फीट रहेगा। साथ ही मूर्ति विसर्जन के लिए 10 से ज्यादा लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। झांकी लगाने एवं विसर्जन के दौरान मुंह पर मास्क एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियम का पालन करना पड़ेगा।

