दुकान का सामान सड़क पर:दुकानदार सड़क पर सामान रखकर कर रहे कारोबार

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मृगवास के प्रमुख मार्ग पर कई दुकानदारों द्वारा अपनी दुकान का सामान सड़क पर रख लिया जाता है। इस कारण लोगों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इससे आवागमन में वाहनों को ज्यादा दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इस ओर ध्यान देने वाला कोई नहीं होने के कारण दुकानदारों के हौंसले बुलंद हैं। ऐसी अव्यवस्था देखने को कुंभराज- मृगवास रोड पर देखने को मिली जहां एक पूरी की पूरी गुमटी ही सड़क पर रखी नजर आई। जिससे लोगों को आवागमन में खासी दिक्कतों का सामान करना पड़ा। इस संबंध में प्रशासन द्वारा कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं करने से आए दिन ऐसे हालात प्रमुख सड़कों पर देखने को मिलते हैं। कभी-कभार चलता है अभियान : लोगों का कहना है कि अतिक्रमण से मुक्ति को लेकर कभी कभार अभियान चलता है। फुटपाथ एवं सड़कों से अतिक्रमण को हटाया जाता है। कुछ दिन तक दृश्य सामान्य होता है लेकिन फिर कुछ ही दिनों में हालात ज्यों की त्यों हो जाती है। दरअसल मूल समस्या के निदान की दिशा में आज तक ठोस प्रयास किया ही नहीं गया। सड़क एवं फुटपाथ पर रोजगार कर परिवार की परवरिश करने वाले इन छोटे कारोबारियों की ओर आज तक किसी का ध्यान गया ही नहीं और अगर गया भी तो उसका कोई असर धरातल पर नहीं हुआ।

