पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:अस्पताल को नंबर-1 बनाने 7-7 दिन समाजसेवी संस्थाएं संभालेंगी जिम्मेदारी

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल की बिगड़ रही व्यवस्थाओं को दुरुस्त करने मशाल लेकर अस्पताल को बेहतर बनाने अपने स्तर पर काम करेंगी संस्थाएं

अस्पताल की बिगड़ रही स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं को दुरूस्त करने अब समाजसेवी संगठनों का सहयोग लिया जाएगा। इन समाजसेवी संस्थाओं को 7-7 दिन के लिए अस्पताल गोद दी जाएगी जो अपने स्तर पर बेहतर इंतजाम करेंगे। इस काम की शुरूआत मशाल के साथ की जाएगी। एक संस्था के 7 दिन पूरा होते ही अगली संस्था मशाल लेकर अपने काम को शुरू करेगी। दरअसल ये निर्णय अपना अस्पताल नंबर वन अस्पताल संबंधी बैठक के दौरान लिया गया। इसमें शहर की समाज सेवी संस्थाओं को आमंत्रित किया गया था। कलेक्टर अभय वर्मा ने कहा जनसहयोग से जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेहतर हो सकती हैं। इसके लिए सभी को अपना सहयोग देना चाहिए। संबंधित संस्था को एक-एक सप्ताह की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन व जन सहभागिता से संयुक्त समिति का गठन किया जाएगा। जनसहभागिता करने वाली संस्था एक निश्चित संसाधन जैसे वाटर कूलर, टीवी, फर्नीचर, उपकरण आदि अस्पताल में दान कर सकती हैं। ये योजना जिला स्तर पर 21 दिसंबर को, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर 28 दिसंबर एवं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर 4 जनवरी, प्रसव केंद्र पर 11 जनवरी, उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर 18 जनवरी को किया जाएगा। बैठक में एसडीएम रवि मालवीय, डॉ. जेआर त्रिवेदिया, सांसद प्रतिनिधि रंजीत यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।

इधर... पलंग और स्ट्रेचर की मरम्मत शुरू
अस्पताल में पलंग और स्ट्रेचर की मरम्मत शुरू की गई है। दरअसल नसबंदी ऑपरेशन के बाद एक ही पलंग पर 2-2 महिलाओं को लिटाया गया था। खबर के बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन हरकत में आया और अस्पताल में क्षतिग्रस्त हालत में डले स्ट्रेचर व पलंग को दुरुस्त करना शुरू कर दिया है। जिला अस्पताल परिसर में इन टूटे हुए पलंगों को मिस्त्री द्वारा ठीक किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद इन पलंगों को जिला अस्पताल में बिछाया जाएगा।

2 घंटे करेंगे भ्रमण, फिर देंगे कलेक्टर को सुझाव
समिति प्रत्येक सप्ताह में सोमवार को 8 से 10 बजे तक जिला अस्पताल का भ्रमण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया जाएगा। जिसके सुधार के लिए सुझाव उसी दिन 11 बजे कलेक्टर को संस्तुति के साथ प्रस्तुत करेंगे। समिति में जन सहभागिता निभाने वाली संस्था सिर्फ साल में एक सप्ताह के लिए एक बार ही सहभागी रहेगी। यह समिति अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं पर निगाह रखेगी कि कहीं कोई कमी तो नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें