वोट बैंक:सम्मेलन से साध रहे समाज

अशोकनगर5 घंटे पहले
  • बड़े नेताओं की सभा विधानसभा के आखिरी दिनों में, अब छोटे स्तर पर समाजों को साधने की दोनों की पार्टियों की कोशिश

उपचुनाव के आखिरी चरण में अब दोनों की पार्टियों ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। अशोकनगर विधानसभा में 28 हजार यादव मतदाताओं को साधने के लिए मुंगावली प्रभारी कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री सचिन यादव ने यादव सम्मेलन किया तो वहीं 15 हजार ब्राह्मण मतदाताओं को साधने के लिए भाजपा ने जिले के पूर्व प्रभारीमंत्री रहे अनूप मिश्रा को भेजा। इसके विपरीत मुंगावली में आखिरी चरण में दोनों की पार्टियों की तरफ से गुरुवार को कोई बड़ा चेहरा मैदान में नहीं रहा। दोनों ही प्रत्याशियों द्वारा अपने-अपने स्तर पर जनसंपर्क किया गया। इधर बुधवार की देर शाम अचानक हुई सभा में दिग्विजय सिंह ने स्व. माधवराव सिंधिया पर भी साधा निशाना। वे अपने साथ राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के भाषणों की पेन ड्राइव भी लाए थे। उनके साथ एक मिमिक्री कलाकार भी थे जिन्होंने शिवराज सिंह की आवाज निकाली। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ अशोकनगर में तुलसी पार्क पर दोपहर 12 बजे चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करेंगे।

छल, कपट, झूठ में माहिर है कांग्रेस: कृष्णा गौर
भोपाल गोविंदपुरा विधायक कृष्णा गौर ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी के समर्थन में यादव बाहुल्य गांवों में पहुंचकर जनसंपर्क किया। जनसंपर्क में श्रीमती गौर ने बताया कि कांग्रेस छल, कपट, झूठ और प्रपंच करने में माहिर है। विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने हर वर्ग से झूठ बोला किसान, जवान, महिला, गरीब हर वर्ग को बड़े बड़े वचन दिए लेकिन सत्ता हासिल करते ही उन वचनों को तिलांजलि दे दी। उन्होंने कहा कि सेठ कमलनाथ ने न गरीब की चिंता की न किसान की। इस अवसर पर जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष बाई साहब यादव, जनपद अध्यक्ष चंदा यादव भी उनके साथ रहीं।

जातिगत राजनीति से बचने संगठित रहना होगा: मिश्रा
चुनाव हमारा अधिकार है। इस समय ब्राह्मणों पर बहुत बड़ी जवाबदारी है। एक सीट पर नहीं बल्कि 27 सीट पर। ब्राह्मण ने कभी जाति पर राजनीति नहीं की। इस समय जातिगत राजनीति चरम पर पहुंच गई है। हमको भी अब संगठित हो जाना चाहिए। यह बात पूर्व सांसद और जिले के पूर्व प्रभारीमंत्री रहे अनूप मिश्रा ने समाज के लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि ये लड़ाई एक तरह से राम व रावण की लड़ाई है। हम अलग हो जाएंगे तो कुछ नहीं कर पाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा ब्राह्मण बहुत बलशाली है, पर हम भूल गए हैं। इसमें दूसरे की गलती नहीं है हमारी ही गलती है।

स्व. माधवराव सिंधिया पर भी दिग्विजय सिंह ने लगाए आरोप
उपचुनाव में अभी तक तो राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया पर आरोप लगते रहे। बुधवार की देर शाम शहर के तुलसी पार्क पर अचानक हुई सभा में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने उनके पिता स्व. माधवराव सिंधिया पर भी आरोप लगा दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि स्व. श्री सिंधिया ने 1977 में चुनाव के बाद उन्होंने ईमानदार प्रत्याशियों के स्थान पर बेईमान लोगों को इस क्षेत्र की विधानसभा सीटों से टिकट दिए। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह को मामू बोलते हुए कहा कि वे जनता को भी मामू समझ रहे हैं। साथ आए मिमिक्री कलाकार ने शिवराज सिंह चौहान की मिमिक्री की।

यादवों की हितैषी है कांग्रेस पार्टी: सचिन
गुरुवार को शगुन गार्डन में यादव समाज का सम्मेलन हुआ। सम्मेलन में समाज के लोगों ने एक जुट होकर कांग्रेस को जिताने का संकल्प दिलाया। सम्मेलन को संबोधित करने के लिए पूर्व कृषि मंत्री सचिन यादव, विधायक संजय यादव और यादव समाज के वरिष्ठजन मौजूद रहे। इस मौके पर पूर्व मंत्री श्री यादव ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सदैव यादव समाज की हितैषी रही है। दोनों हाथों को उठाकर समाज के लोगों से कांग्रेस में मतदान के लिए संकल्प दिलाया।

भाजपा के काफी सारे एमएलए हमारे संपर्क में हैं : सचिन यादव

अशोकनगर में यादव समाज के सम्मेलन को संबोधित करने आए पूर्व कृषिमंत्री और मुंगावली चुनाव प्रभारी सचिन यादव पत्रकारों से बातचीत में बड़ा बयान दे गए। जब पत्रकारों ने उनसे भाजपा में शामिल हो रहे कांग्रेस के विधायकों को लेकर सवाल किया तो श्री यादव ने कहा कि शीर्ष नेतृत्व इसको लेकर रणनीति तैयार कर रहा है लेकिन जहां तक एमएलए का सवाल है तो भाजपा के कई एमएलए हमारे भी संपर्क में हैं। श्री यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा का न तो लोकतंत्र में विश्वास बचा है और न ही प्रजातंत्र में विश्वास बचा है। बड़ी तेजी से ये देश को हिटलरशाही और तानाशाही की तरफ ले जा रहे हैं। लेकिन देश बापू का है और जब भी भारत के लोकतंत्र और प्रजातंत्र के सिंद्धांतों को बचाने के लिए इस तरह का प्रहार होगा तो करोड़ो-करोड़ो लोग प्रहरी के तौर पर खड़े होकर लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करेंगे।

