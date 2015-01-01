पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मृत्युभोज के खिलाफ समाज:पिता की बात पर कायम रहे पुत्र, नहीं किया मृत्युभोज

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • आर्थिक रूप से संपन्न, फिर भी सामाजिक कुप्रथा के खिलाफ आगे आया रघुवंशी परिवार

मृत्युभोज जैसी कुप्रथा का सालों से विरोध होने के बाद यह कुरीति कई समाजों में बंद हो चुकी है। लेकिन फिर भी कुछ समाजों में लोग न चाहते हुए भी लोक-लाज के नाम पर इससे दूर नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। जिले में रघुवंशी समाज में लंबे समय बाद इस सामाजिक कुप्रथा के खिलाफ एक परिवार खड़ा हुआ।

जीवित रहते हुए अपने पिता से बच्चों को जो सीख मिली उस पर पुत्र कायम रहे और मृत्युभोज पर धन अपव्यय न करते हुए उसको सामाजिक कार्यों में करने का संकल्प लिया। आर्थिक रूप से संपन्न होने के अलावा अत्यंत धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के सेवानिवृत्त पटवारी राजेंद्र सिंह रघुवंशी का 15 नवंबर को निधन हो गया था। रघुवंशी समाज ने पूर्व में मृत्युभोज जैसी कुप्रथा के खिलाफ आवाज भी उठाई लेकिन इसका असर अधिक नहीं हो सका। लेकिन पिता की दी हुई सीख को पूरा करने के लिए उनके पुत्र मुनेश, सुरेश और रमेश रघुवंशी ने अपने परिवार के लोगों से सलाह करते हुए पिता की इच्छा बताई और फिर लोक लाज समाज की परवाह न करते हुए इस कुप्रथा को परिवार में बंद कर दिया।

रघुवंशी समाज के अध्यक्ष अमर सिंह रघुवंशी ने बताया कि समाज के द्वारा लगातार मृत्युभोज के खिलाफ जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में सेजी परिवार की इस पहल से निश्चित इस कुप्रथा के खिलाफ लड़ाई में समाज को बल मिलेगा। समाज के वरिष्ठ माधोसिंह रघुवंशी करैया ने बताया कि हमारे समाज में इस तरह के कम ही उदाहरण सामने आए हैं। लेकिन अब लोग इसके खिलाफ खड़े हो रहे हैं जो भविष्य में सुखद होंगे। इस दौरान विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों ने पहुंचकर दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

सामाजिक कार्यों में करेंगे खर्च
सेवानिवृत्त पटवारी के पुत्रों ने बताया कि उनके पिता हमेशा समाज में इस कुप्रथा के खिलाफ रहे। इसलिए मृत्युभोज में जो धन का अपव्यय होता वे समाज सेवा के रूप में खर्च करेंगे। जिससे समाज के आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों को मदद मिल सके।

