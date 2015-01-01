पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में अस्पताल प्रबंधन की बड़ी लापरवाही:32 महिलाओं की हुई नसबंदी, एक पलंग पर दो महिलाओं को लिटाया

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल में जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन की बड़ी लापरवाही नसबंदी शिविर में देखने मिली। सिर्फ 32 महिलाओं को प्रबंधन ऑपरेशन के बाद अलग-अलग सुलाने की व्यवस्था नहीं कर सका। इसके चलते ऑपरेशन के बाद एक पलंग पर दो-दो महिलाओं को लिटाया गया। वहीं महिलाओं को लिटाने के लिए जो पलंग लगाए गए थे उन पर बैड शीट तक की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई।

मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल में नसबंदी शिविर में 32 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन किए गए। महिलाओं को ऑपरेशन के बाद प्रबंधन ने लावारिस की तरह छोड़ दिया। यही वजह रही कि एक तरफ सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पाठ पढ़ाने वाले स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दो-दो महिलाओं को एक ही पलंग पर लिटा दिया।

अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने फोन लगाया तो कर्मचारी बोला, कोरोना टेस्ट तो करा लिया था जब मीडिया ने अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर अस्पताल प्रबंधक डा. प्रशांत दुबे से बातचीत की तो उन्होंने जिस कर्मचारी को व्यवस्थाएं सौंपी उसको लाउडस्पीकर खोलकर फोन लगाया तो कर्मचारी बोला कि कौन पूछ रहे हैं। आप बता दो कि एक दिन पहले ही हमनें कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लिया था। जबकि प्रबंधक का कहना था कि टेस्ट कराने के कुछ मिनट बाद भी कोई संक्रमण का शिकार हो सकता है। यहां तक ऑपरेशन के बाद खुद महिलाओं के परिजन तीसरी मंजिल से स्ट्रेचर धकेलते हुए वार्ड तक लेकर आ रहे थे।

32 महिलाओं का हुआ नसबंदी का ऑपरेशन
32 महिलाओं का ऑपरेशन हुआ। मेरे संज्ञान में आया कि चादर, कंबल नहीं थे। पता किया तो चादर धोने वाला लेकर नहीं आया। जिनको व्यवस्थाएं सौंपीं थीं उनकी लापरवाही पर नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। एक पलंग पर दो महिलाएं लिटाने की जानकारी मुझे नहीं थी इसका ध्यान रखा जाएगा।
डॉ. प्रशांत दुबे, जिला अस्पताल

