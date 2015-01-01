पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:जीत की कामना के लिए रिजल्ट से पहले प्रत्याशी भगवान की शरण में

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • आज आने वाले चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर प्रत्याशी अपने-अपने आराध्य देव की पूजा और भक्ति के लिए मंदिरों में पहुंचे

मंगलवार देर रात जिले की 2 विधानसभा के उपचुनाव के परिणाम आएंगे। सुबह 8 बजे से मतों की गिनती प्रारंभ होगी। इसी दिन तय होगा कौन अगले 3 साल के लिए विधायक बनेगा।
इस बीच चुनाव नतीजे आने से पहले अधिकांश प्रत्याशी भगवान की शरण में पहुंचते दिखाई दिए। ये सिलसिला पिछले 2 से 3 दिनों से लगातार चल रहा है। दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के प्रत्याशी भगवान की शरण में पहुंचे और अपनी जीत की कामना भगवान से की।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी जज्जी पहुंचे बीजासन दरबार

अशोकनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह चुनाव परिणाम से ठीक एक दिन पहले कदवाया स्थित बीजासन मंदिर पहुंचे, वहां मां के दरबार में माथा टेकर पूजा करते हुए अपनी जीत की प्रार्थना की। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि आम दिनों की तरह आज भी मैं मंदिर दर्शन के लिए आया हूं। इसके अलावा रविवार को उन्होंने सुब्रतनाथ भगवान विधान किया। जिनके साथ मुंगावली भाजपा प्रत्याशी बृजेन्द्र सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।

थूबोन जी पहुंची कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आशा, बड़े बाबा का लिया आशीर्वाद

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आशा दोहरे अपने परिवार के साथ थूबोनजी में बड़े बाबा के दर्शन के लिए पहुंची। जहां उन्होंने अपनी जीत के लिए प्रार्थना की। साथ ही जिला मुख्यालय के मंदिरों पर पहुंचकर माथा टेका।

बृजेंद्र सिंह ने पीतांबरा माई के दरबार में लगाई हाजिरी

मुंगावली भाजपा प्रत्याशी बृजेन्द्र सिंह यादव अपने समर्थकों के साथ दतिया स्थित पीतांबरा माई के दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंनेे मैया के दरबार में हाजिरी लगाई। उन्होंने दर्शन और पूजा कर माता रानी से जीत के लिए प्रार्थना की।

कन्हई राम ने गांव के आसपास के मंदिरों में किया पूजन

मुंगावली के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कन्हई राम लोधी सोमवार को गांव सहित आसपास के मंदिरों में जाकर भगवान का पूजन कर जीत की मन्नत मांगी। इसके बाद वह मुंगावली गए, जहां कार्यकर्ताओं और पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से मतगणना को लेकर चर्चा की। इसके बाद अशोकनगर रवाना हो गए।

