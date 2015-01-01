पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अमाही:जो रात में बुलाकर ले गया, उसी के मवेशी की सार में सुबह मिला युवक का शव

अशाेकनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस व्यक्ति के घर शव मिला, उसकी आर्थिक मदद करता था मृतक

कचनार थाना क्षेेत्र के ग्राम अमाही में 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति का शव उसे रात में बुलाकर लेे गए व्यक्ति के मवेशी की सार में मिली। मृतक के अंडकोष को धारदार हथियार से काटा गया है। परिजन इसे हत्या बता रहे हैं। वहीं पुलिस फिलहाल कुछ भी स्पष्ट नहीं कह रही। जिस व्यक्ति के घर डेड बॉडी मिली उसके और मृतक के संबंध अच्छे थे और मृतक उसकी आर्थिक रूप से मदद करता रहता था। मृतक का पीएम जिला अस्पताल में कराकर शव परिजनों काे सौंप दिया। लिधौरा निवासी हरवीर सिंह पुत्र हनुमंत सिंह ओझा 45 साल दिल्ली अहिरवार अमाही की आर्थिक रूप से मदद करता था। रात को दिल्ली के घर मृतक गया था। सुबह करीब 6 बजे पुलिस ने उसके परिवार के लोगों को सूचना दी कि उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक के भतीजे विनोद ओझा ने बताया कि चाचा के पास दिल्ली अहिरवार ने जमीन रखी थी। उसे चाचा ने रुपए उधार दिए थे । रात 9 बजे दिल्ली अहिरवार का लड़का चाचा को बुलाने आया था। उसके साथ चाचा गए थे। सुबह करीब 6 बजे पता चला कि दिल्ली के घर के मवेशियों के कमरे में वे मृत डले हैं जब जाकर देखा तो चाचा के अंडकोष पर काटने के निशान थे।

^मामले की जांच चल रही है। मृतक के दिल्ली के परिवार से अच्छे संबंध थे। मृतक उनकी मदद करता रहता था। अमाही गांव में दिल्ली के घर पर उसकी डेड बॉडी मिली है। अंडकोष पर चोट के निशान हैं। पीएम रिपोर्ट आने पर ही स्पष्ट कुछ कहा जा सकेगा। -कपिल लाक्षाकार, थाना प्रभारी कचनार अशोकनगर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें