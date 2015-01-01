पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पश्चिम बंगाल में हमला:बिना मास्क पहने जलाया ममता बनर्जी का पुतला, जलाकर सड़क पर फेंका, पुलिस ने डाला पानी

अशोकनगरएक घंटा पहले
पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा एवं राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पर हुए हमले के विरोध में भाजपा ने ममता बनर्जी का पुतला दहन किया। गांधी पार्क पर किए पुतला दहन के दौरान पदाधिकारियों ने नारेबाजी की फिर पुतला दहन कर अपना रोष जाहिर किया।

पुतला दहन के दौरान एक भी पदाधिकारी मास्क नहीं लगाया था। बिना मास्क लगाए ही कार्यकर्ता पुतला दहन के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि जो हुआ वह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। यह लोकतंत्र पर कलंक है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से नहीं हट सकतीं।

इस हमले को जरा भी बर्दास्त नहीं किया जाएगा। उनके इस कृत्य से भाजपा डरने वाली नहीं बल्कि आगामी दिनों में उनको इसका परिणाम भी देखने को मिलेगा। गांधी पार्क पर किए गए पुतला दहन के बाद भाजपा द्वारा सड़क पर डाले गए जले हुए पुतले पर पुलिस ने पानी डालकर आग बुझाई।

