श्री पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर:सर्व सिद्धि योग में मनाया जाएगा करवा चौथ का पर्व, पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर पर होगा कार्यक्रम

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • पंडित मिश्र ने कथा में बताया करवा चौथ करने का महत्व

श्री पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर में 4 नवंबर को पुजारी किशन लाल मिश्र के सानिध्य में करवाचौथ व्रत महिलाओं द्वारा मनाया जाएगा। पं. मिश्र ने बताया कि इस वर्ष करवा चौथ व्रत सर्व सिद्धि योग में मनाया जा रहा है। इस व्रत में गणेश गौरी तथा भगवान शिव एवं चंद्रदेव का पूजन किया गया। इस दिन महिलाओं द्वारा अपनी सासू मां को सोलह श्रंगार देकर उनसे आशीर्वाद लिया जाता है। इसके बाद पति का पूजन किया जाता है। पति के माथे पर तिलक, मिठाई, पान, ऋतु फल आदि देकर उनकी आरती की जाती है। यह पूजा पतिदेव की दीर्घायु के लिए की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि जब तक चंद्र देव के दर्शन नहीं होते तब तक इस व्रत का पारण पूर्ण नहीं होता। यह व्रत बहुत कठिन है इस व्रत को महिलाएं निर्जल करती हैं। महाभारत में इस व्रत को द्रोपदी ने महाभारत युद्ध में लड़ रहे अपने पति अर्जुन के लिए किया था और उनकी विजय हुई थी। इस व्रत में पूजन में दो करवा लिए जाते हैं। एक करवा जल का और दूसरा धान का या मिठाई का करवा होता है। गौरी और गणेश पूजन करके कथा सुनी जाती हैं। पूजन की थाली में मिठाई, ऋतु फल, पंचामृत, पंचमेवा, हवन सामग्री, रोली, कुमकुम, मौली, कलावा, धूपबत्ती, घी का दीपक, सासु मां की सिंगार सामग्री रखकर विधिवत रूप से पूजन होती है। इस व्रत से महिलाओं को अखंड सौभाग्य प्राप्ति होती है। पूजा का समय शाम 4:30 से 6:00 बजे तक, दूसरा समय शाम 7:30 से 9:00 बजे तक, करवा चौथ व्रत का चंद्रोदय 4 नवंबर को भुवन विजय पंचांग के अनुसार 8 बजकर 36 मिनट पर बताया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वर्ष यह भ्रम है कि अधिक मास होने के कारण पहली बार इस व्रत को ना करें। यह गलत है सिर्फ अधिक मास में नया व्रत नहीं किया जाता है। अधिक मास जाने के बाद कोई दिक्कत नहीं। सिर्फ अधिक मास ही वर्जित होता है।

