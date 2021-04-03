पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवचन:हमारे जीवन की नींव देव, शास्त्र व गुरु के प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धा है

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • जैन मंदिर में धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए आचार्य श्री वर्धमान सागर जी महाराज ने कहा-

जिस प्रकार मकान की नींव महत्वपूर्ण होती है उसी प्रकार हमारे जीवन की नींव देव, शास्त्र व गुरु के प्रति सच्चा श्रद्धा है। मानव जीवन हमें बड़ी दुर्लभता से मिलता है। जिस प्रकार समुद्र में गिरी हुई मणि मिलना बहुत कठिन है उसी प्रकार यह मानव जीवन पाना बहुत कठिन है। फिर भी हम इसे विषय भोगों में नष्ट कर रहे हैं। उक्त धर्मोपदेश स्थानीय पार्श्वनाथ जैन मंदिर में उपस्थित श्रद्धालुओं को संबोधित करते हुए आचार्य श्री वर्धमान सागर महाराज ने दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि संसार के सुखों को ही सच्चा सुख मान रहे हैं जबकि यह क्षणभंगुर है नष्ट होने वाला है। जबकि मोक्ष सुख एक बार प्राप्त हो गया तो अनंत काल तक छूटने वाला नहीं है। इसके पूर्व धर्मसभा को संबोधित करते हुए गुना नगर गौरव मुनि श्री गुण सागर महाराज ने कहा कि देव, शास्त्र, गुरु उपासना, स्वाध्याय, संयम, तप और दान यह श्रावक के षट आवश्यक कर्तव्य हैं।

इनका आवश्यक रूप से पालन करें। मुनि श्री ने कहा कि नवंबर 2019 से लगातार चल रही यात्रा की थकान गत दिवस दूर हो गई जब शाढ़ौरा के इस मंदिर के जिन बिम्बों के दर्शन हुए। दर्शन पाकर धन्य हो गया। 3 हजार किलोमीटर की थकान इस मंदिर के दर्शन से दूर हो गई। मंदिर की महाराज श्री ने बताई।

जिन मंदिर के दर्शन मात्र से जीवन की थकान दूर हो जाती है
आचार्य श्री ने बताया कि वास्तव में जिन मंदिर वह होते हैं जिनके दर्शन मात्र से जीवन की थकान दूर हो जाती है। मगर इस थकान को दूर करने की क्षमता व्यक्ति में होती है। उन्होंने कहा हम साधना के पथ पर बढ़े जिससे हम मोक्ष मार्ग की मंजिल को पूरा कर सकें।
धर्मसभा के दौरान यहां आए हुए जैन समाज गुना के श्रद्धालुओं ने आचार्य श्री को श्रीफल समर्पित कर गुना आगमन का निवेदन किया। इस दौरान सोनू पांड्या, राजेंद्र जैन टोंग्या ने आचार्यश्री को श्रीफल दिया।

गुना किया विहार
गुना से विहार लगातार चल रहे पद विहार में यहां एक दिन के प्रवास के बाद संघ का आज दोपहर में गुना की ओर विहार हो गया। समाज से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मुनि संघ का पगारा मे रात्रि विश्राम होगा तदुपरांत विहार करते हुए गुरुवार को गुना नगर में प्रवेश होगा। आचार्य संघ का पद विहार नेमावर की ओर चल रहा है जहां आचार्य विद्यासागर के दर्शन कर महाराष्ट्र विहार करेगा।

