पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रत्येक कक्ष में लगाए जा रही हैं 7-7 टेबल:मुंगावली की भू-तल तो अशोकनगर की पहली मंजिल पर होगी मतगणना

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना को लेकर प्रशासन ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। पहली बार जिले में एक विधानसभा की मतगणना दो अलग-अलग कक्षों में की जाएगी। शुक्रवार को इन तैयारियों का निरीक्षण जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी और एसपी ने किया। इस बार अशोकनगर विधानसभा की मतगणना पहली मंजिल पर तो मुंगावली विधानसभा की मतगणना भू-तल पर होगी। कोविड-19 संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार एक विधानसभा की मतगणना के लिए दो कक्षों में 7-7 टेबल लगाए जा रहे हैं। अशोकनगर की मतगणना नेहरू डिग्री कॉलेज के प्रथम तल के कक्ष क्रमांक 18 एवं 19 में तथा विधानसभा 34 मुंगावली की मतगणना भू-तल के कक्ष क्रमांक क्रमश: 6 एवं 7 में होगी। 10 नवंबर को होने वाली मतगणना के लिए कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रियंका दास ने व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया। उन्हों ने स्ट्रांग रूम, मतगणना स्थल के ले-आउट अनुसार अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों, उम्मीदवारों एवं उनके अभिकर्ताओं के प्रवेश, बैठक व्यधवस्थाग, उद्घोषणा स्थल, पार्किंग व्यवस्था, मीडिया व्यथवस्थाय, यातायात व्यंवस्थार, वाहन पार्किंग, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था एवं मतगणना कक्षों की जानकारी ली तथा आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। वहीं मतगणना का कवरेज करने के लिए कॉलेज के ऑडिटोरियम हॉल में मीडिया कक्ष बनाया गया है। निरीक्षण के दौरान पुलिस अधीक्षक तरूण नायक,अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. अनुज रोहतगी, समस्त रिटर्निंग आफिसर सहित संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें