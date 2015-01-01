पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना में शादी पर बंधन भारी:शादी में न्योता की लिस्ट कर रहे छोटी, कार्ड भी नहीं छप रहे जो छपवा रहे वे भी 200 तक ही

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोज में आधे मेहमान दोपहर में और आधे शाम को बुलाएंगें
  • शादी समारोह का बदला सिस्टम, इस बार बारात का स्वागत इत्र छिड़ककर नहीं सैनिटाइजर से होगा

कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव को देखते हुए शादियों की गाइडलाइन में बदलाव हुआ है। एक समय में 200 से अधिक लोगों को आमंत्रित न करने के मामले में अब जिन परिवारों में शादियां हैं, उन्होंने प्लानिंग में बदलाव किया है। वहीं कुछ परिवार शादियों में आमंत्रित मेहमानों की छंटनी न करते हुए आगामी माह में शादी बढ़ाने का विचार कर रहे हैं।

बाकी मेहमानों की लिस्ट की छंटनी कर रहे हैं। वहीं भोज में आधे मेहमानों को दोपहर में और आधे को शाम को बुलाने का प्लान भी कई परिवारों ने बनाया है। कोरोना के इस संक्रमण में सावधानी ही बचाव है। पहले छोटे से कार्यक्रम में बुलाते थे एक हजार लोग, कोरोना में बुलाने वाले की करेंगे छंटनी

अशोकनगर निवासी सुनील अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि हमारे छोटे से कार्यक्रम में ही करीब 1 हजार लोग आमंत्रित रहते हैं। लेकिन इस संक्रमण काल में हमारे छोटे भाई के बेटे की 6 दिसंबर का विवाह है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल को देखते हुए पहले से ही कैडर बनाकर आमंत्रित अतिथियों की लिस्ट बनाई थी। अब उसमें भी छंटनी करेंगे। फिलहाल हमने जो प्लानिंग की है उसमें अतिथि जब आएंगे तो बारात का प्रोसेशन निकलेगा उसमें सभी परिजन और रिश्तेदार शामिल होंगे। नई गाइडलाइन के बाद प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं कि गाइडलाइन का पालन हो और जिन मेहमानों को बुलाया है उनको तकलीफ न हो।

ये भी नया रहेगा

  • मैरिज गार्डन संचालक को गेट पर शादी में आने वाले हर मेहमान के हाथ सैनिटाइज कराने होंगे।
  • सोशल डिस्टेंस के लिए टेबल कुर्सियों की व्यवस्था दूर-दूर करनी होगी।​​​​​​​
  • सोनी प्रिंटर्स ने बताया कि 25 के बाद होने वाली शादी वालों ने कार्डों की संख्या कम कराई है।

दो पारियों में खाना, 200 को दोपहर में खाना खिलाएंगे बाकी 200 शाम को

सुनील नरवरिया बताते हैं कि छोटे भाई की शादी 5 दिसंबर को है। गाइडलाइन में बदलाव के बाद खाना एक समय पर न करते हुए दो पारियों में करने की प्लानिंग की है। इसमें सुबह के वक्त सभी रिश्तेदारों को और शाम के समय मेहमानों को आमंत्रित किया जा रहा है। वहीं एक बार में 200 प्लेट रखेंगे। जब 200 लोग भोजन कर जा चुके होंगे तो फिर दोबारा प्लेट लगाई जाएगी। अगर स्थिति सामान्य होती तो 1500 से अधिक लोग शामिल होते। लेकिन अब 400 लोगों को ही आमंत्रित किया गया है।

मैरिज गार्डन संचालक फोन कर बोल रहे, शादी में 200 लोगों को ही बुलाया जाए

मैरिज गार्डन संचालक और टैंक व्यवसायी हरिओम दुबे ने बताया कि आगामी 25, 30, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 और 13 तारीख को गार्डन बुक हैं। जिनकी बुकिंग हैं उनको गाइडलाइन की जानकारी देते हुए एक समय में 200 ही लोगों को अंदर रहने का बोला है। हालांकि कुछ लोगों ने स्वीकृति दे भी दी है। कुछ कैंसल करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। एक दो दिन में तस्वीर क्लियर हो जाएगी।

इस बार शादी के कार्ड की जगह खुद फोन कर दे रहे शादी का न्योता
कोरोना काल में शादी समारोहों में कार्ड की जगह खुद ही फोन करके शादी में आने का न्योता दिया जा रहा है। वहीं शादी में बहुत ही खास लोगों को आमंत्रित किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए शादी वाले घरों में तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। जिन लोगों ने कार्ड छवाएं हैं वे 200 तक ही सीमित हैं। ​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें