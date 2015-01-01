पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचनार थाना क्षेत्र में दो दिन पहले हुई थी हत्या:जिस व्यक्ति की आर्थिक मदद की उसके बेटे ने पत्नी से अवैध संबंध होने पर दोस्त के साथ मिलकर की थी हत्या

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
कचनार थाना पुलिस ने दो दिन पहले हुए अंधे कत्ल का खुलासा किया। जिस व्यक्ति के घर से मृतक का शव बरामद हुआ था उसकी बहू से मृतक के अवैध संबंध थे जिसे लेकर उसके पति ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर पहले मृतक के साथ रास्ते में मारपीट की फिर उसे अपने घर ले गए जहां फिर से मारपीट की, उसे बेहोश समझकर मवेशी सार में छोड़ दिया।

अंडकोष में आई चोट के कारण मौत हो गई। दरअसल अमाही निवासी दुल्ली अहिरवार की लिधौरा निवासी हरवीर सिंह ओझा आर्थिक रूप से मदद करता था। 20-21 नवंबर की रात दुल्ली का बेटा चंद्रभान अपने साथी अभयराज रघुवंशी के साथ हरवीर के घर पहुंचेे। उस समय हरवीर अपने भाई के साथ घर पर हाथ ताप रहा था। दोनों उसे काम की बोलकर अपने साथ ले गए। उसके साथ रास्ते में दोनों ने मारपीट की और बेहोशी की हालत में उसे अपने घर मवेशी की सार में ले जाकर पटक दिया और वहां उसके साथ फिर से मारपीट की। इस दौरान उसके गुप्तांग में चोट आ गई जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। दोनों उसे बेहोश समझकर सार में ही छोड़कर चले गए। अगले दिन जब पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी लगी तो पड़ताल शुरू की।

एसपी रघुवंश सिंह भदौरिया ने अंधेकत्ल के खुलासे के लिए टीम गठित की। पुलिस ने 302 की कायमी कर मामले की पड़ताल शुरू की। पूछताछ के दौरान दुल्ली के पुत्र चंद्रभान को बाहर होना बताया गया जबकि वो गांव में ही मौजूद था। सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो चंद्रभान ने अपना अपराध स्वीकार किया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़कर न्यायालय में पेश कर दिया। इस कार्रवाई में थाना प्रभारी कपिल लाक्षाकार, सहायक उप निरीक्षक कान सिंह, विधाराम कुशवाह, प्रधान आरक्षक लाखन सिंह, आरक्षक मनोज, प्रमोद, अभिराम, चंद्रभान सिंह, नीरज सिंह, महिला आरक्षक रेवती श्रीवास्तव, वीरेंद्र राय, सैनिक लल्लीराम की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही। एसपी ने अंधे कत्ल का खुलासा करने पर टीम को पुरस्कृत किए जाने की घोषणा की है।

