नजर कमजोर थी....:चाय के पैकेट में रखे कीटनाशक को चाय पत्ती समझ डाल दिया, पीने के बाद पति पत्नी की मौत

अशाेकनगरएक घंटा पहले
कस्बे में सुबह अनजाने में हुई हृदय विदारक घटना से सैकड़ों लोगों की आंखें नम हो गई। हर दिन ही तरह 60 साल की पत्नी ने अपने पति को चाय पिलाकर मंदिर जाने रवाना तो कर दिया लेकिन आंखों से कम दिखाई देने की बजाय चाय पत्ती के स्थान पर कीटनाशक डाल दी। आधा घंटे में बुजुर्ग दंपती की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद शहर में स्वागत समारोह छोड़कर राज्यमंत्री बृजेन्द्र सिंह यादव ने भी मुक्तिधाम पहुंचकर दंपती की अर्थी को कंधा दिया। क्या थी घटना : मुंगावली के कछियाना मोहल्ला निवासी श्रीकिशन सेन उम्र 65 साल को सुबह उनकी पत्नी कोमलबाई उम्र 60 साल ने चाय बनाकर दी और खुद भी पी। इसके बाद पति डिपो स्थित देवी के मंदिर पर पूजा अर्चना करने चले गए। कुछ ही दूर चलने पर साइकिल से उतरकर बायपास पर बैठ गए। जब सुबह घूमने गए लोगों ने राम राम किया तो जवाब नहीं मिलने पर लकवा होना समझकर ऑटो से अस्पताल रवाना किया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर जब घर के लोग अस्पताल पहुंचे तो घर पर मां की मौत हो गई। बाद में दोनों की शव यात्रा घर से निकाली गई लेकिन एक ही चिता पर दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

बेटा भी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती
मृतक दंपती के 4 बेटे और दो बेटियां हैं। इनमें से तीसरे नंबर के बेटा जितेन्द्र उम्र 34 साल ने चाय का एक घूंट लिया तो कड़वी होने पर उसे थूक दिया। इसके बाद बची चाय के साथ अन्य मटेरियल को बाहर फेंक दिया गया जिसको खाने के बाद एक गाय की भी मौत हो गई। वहीं जितेन्द्र को भी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

परिजनों ने बताया, इस तरह हुई गड़बड़ी
मृतक बुजुर्ग दंपती के परिजनों ने बताया कि चाय पत्ती के पैकेट में कीटनाशक दवा रखी हुई थी। उनकी मां को कम दिखाई देता था। सुबह जब पैकेट नहीं मिला तो पत्ती के पैकेट में रखी कीटनाशक को उन्होंने चाय में मिला दिया।
^गलती से चाय की पत्ती की जगह कीटनाशक डल गई थी। पीएम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। मर्ग कायम कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।-सोनपाल सिंह तोमर, थाना प्रभारी मुंगावली

