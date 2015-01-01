पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंतजार:मोटर चैक करते समय बिजली आने से युवक को लगा करंट, मौत

अशाेकनगर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तालाब में चल रही मोटर को चैक करते समय अचानक बिजली आने से युवक को करंट लग गया। इससे युवक की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। युवक के पिता खेत में उसके आने का इंतजार करते रहे। दरअसल, विश्ववीर साहू पुत्र कमल साहू निवासी कडेसरा अपने खेत पर पानी दे रहा था। इसी दौरान पानी आना बंद हो गया तो वह अपने पिता से मोटर चेक करने की कहकर तालाब पर चला गया। जब वह तालाब पर मोटर चैक कर रहा था, उसी समय अचानक बिजली आ गई। इससे युवक को करंट लग गया। करंट लगने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं दूसरी तरफ खेत में उसके पिता अपने बेटे के आने का इंतजार करते रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें