विश्वास करने की आवश्यकता:आत्मा और परमात्मा को जोड़ने वाला गुरु होता है

अशोकनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • पर्यटन ग्राम प्राणपुर के पास वैदिक ग्रीन गार्डन में चल रही कथा में पंडित विपिन बिहारी जी ने कहा

आत्मा और परमात्मा को जोड़ने वाला गुरु होता है, जो दोनों को आपस में जोड़ता है लेकिन दिखता नहीं है। गुरु के चरणों की कृपा हो जाने से साधारण नर भी भगवान का रूप बन जाता है। आजकल हम हर किसी पर आंख बंद करके विश्वास कर लेते हैं और अपने आपको उसको सौंप देते हैं। अतः हमें सभी पर विश्वास है लेकिन ईश्वर पर नहीं। यह बात पर्यटन ग्राम प्राणपुर के पास स्थित वैदिक ग्रीन गार्डन में चल रही श्रीमद्भागवत कथा में कथा व्यास पं. विपिन बिहारी जी महाराज ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि आप ईश्वर पर विश्वास करके तो देखो जिस दिन आपको परमात्मा पर विश्वास हो जाएगा तो आपको किसी पर विश्वास करने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी और यह विश्वास केवल गुरु ही आपके अंदर जगा पाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आजकल की शिक्षा और पहले की शिक्षा में काफी अंतर है। आजकल शिक्षा का स्तर काफी नीचे आ गया है पहले ‘ग’ से गणेश पढ़ाया जाता था और आज की शिक्षा में ‘ग’ से गधा पढ़ाया जा रहा है। जब हम बच्चों को ग से गधा पढ़वाएंगे तो समझ लो बच्चा भी क्या बनेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आज के समय में साधन से शिक्षा मिल रही है। जबकि पुराने समय में साधना से शिक्षा प्राप्त होती थी। इसके लिए गुरु के आश्रम में रहकर ही उच्च साधना के माध्यम से श्रेष्ठ शिष्य निकलते थे। अत: विद्या साधना है साधन नहीं।

