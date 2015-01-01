पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गंभीर हादसा:आरओबी की रेलिंग टूटने से हादसे की आशंका

अशोकनगर3 घंटे पहले
बाइपास रोड पर बने आरओबी की रेलिंग टूट गई है। इस रेलिंग के टूटने के कारण कभी भी गंभीर हादसा हो सकता है। रहवासियों ने बताया कि यह रेलिंग कई दिन से टूटी हुई है। इसके बाद भी जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी के कारण इसकी मरम्मत नहीं हुई है। एफओबी पर एचडीएफसी चौराहे से राजमाता चौराहे तक जाते समय फुटपाथ पर लगी रेलिंग टूट गई है। ऐसे में रात के समय कभी भी पैदल राहगीरों के साथ हादसा हो सकता है। पैदल राहगीर टूटी रेलिंग के पास खड़े होकर नीचे देखते हैं ऐसे में चक्कर आने पर उनके गिरने की आशंका रहती है। वहीं कई बार आरओबी पर जाम लगने की स्थिति में दोपहिया वाहन चालक फुटपाथ से अपने वाहन निकालते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में आमने सामने से वाहनों को साइड देने के प्रयास में दोपहिया वाहन चालक के गिरने की आशंका रहती है। रहवासियों और वाहन चालकों ने प्रशासन से रेलिंग को दुरुस्त करने की बात कही है।

